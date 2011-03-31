Open Letter to Jennifer Hudson

Congrats girl you’re officially in the skinny girl club…. now stop! I’m just going to come right out and say what everyone else seems to be too afraid to say: There are certain people in this world that aren’t meant to be rail thin, and unfortunately you’re one of them Jennifer. Don’t get me wrong. I do think you look better now than you did on your American Idol days, but enough’s enough you probably could’ve stopped at Dreamgirls. So, here’s what you do: call Weight Watchers, tell them they did good, and then haul your skinny ass out of that program. You know you’re dying for a slice of pizza Jen!

Jennifer Hudson Photos: (L) Ray Mickshaw, WireImage; (R) Kevin Winter, Getty Images For AOL