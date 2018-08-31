StyleCaster
These 17 Photos of Open Closets Will Make You Want to Tear Your Closet Door Off, Stat

These 17 Photos of Open Closets Will Make You Want to Tear Your Closet Door Off, Stat

Lindsey Lanquist
by
These 17 Photos of Open Closets Will Make You Want to Tear Your Closet Door Off, Stat
Photo: Nina Holst.

As someone who derives a lot of enjoyment from acquiring pretty things, I cherish any opportunity I get to display my stuff. One of the greatest perks of my current Brooklyn apartment? The kitchen comes with open shelf space—the perfect place to exhibit my mixed-and-matched ceramic mug collection, as well as the pretty pink Anthropologie glassware I bought myself as a birthday present last year.

This kind of decor curation is fit not only for those who love to shop, but also for those who appreciate some level of practicality in their lives. Rather than buying a bunch of trinkets for that shelf in your kitchen, you can display the dishes you already have. If they’re cute, they serve the dual purpose of dinnerware and decor—a win for efficiency and aesthetics, alike.

Of course, kitchen shelves aren’t the only open displays home decor enthusiasts have access to. This year in particular, thoughtful decorators are popularizing open closets, which are pretty much exactly what they sound like—closets without doors.

According to Pinterest, searches and saves for “open closets” are up 126 percent this year—meaning more and more people are getting creative with the way they’re storing and displaying their clothing. From color-coordinating achromatic selections to putting purses out like actual decor, people are having all kinds of fun adding carefully curated whimsy to their homes through open closets.

Ahead, 17 photos full of open closet inspiration for anyone considering going doorless—or even those who aren’t. (But the latter group should be warned: The following photos are so cute you might rip your closet door off before finishing the article.)

Pin it!
These 17 Photos of Open Closets Will Make You Want to Tear Your Closet Door Off, Stat | @stylecaster

Achromatic color coding done right.

Photo: Nina Holst.
Yup, there's room for your accessories in your open closet, too.

Photo: Pinterest.
Not sure you want to put all your clothes on display? Try a closed closet/open closet combo. (Brownie points if your open closet ends up as monochromatically chic as this one.)

Photo: Pinterest.
Forget wall decor—display your wardrobe, instead.

Photo: Holly Marder.
The principle's simple: Turn your closet into a brick-and-mortar store display. (Time-consuming, but compliment-inducing. You win some, you lose some.)

Photo: @fregnate/Instagram.
An open closet is a great solution for a nook or cranny you're not sure how to decorate.

Photo: Max Kim-Bee.
Hanging your shoes on the wall is such a power move.

Photo: Stylizmo.
A closet that gets enough light to fuel your plants.

Photo: Domino.
Pro tip: When you're going shelf-less, boxes are your friends.

Photo: Meghan Bustard.
Even corners make great options for open closet situations.

Photo: Ballard Designs.
Place a mirror nearby to streamline your outfit styling and trying-on efforts.

Photo: Today Is Magazine.
An accessory display worthy of a Kardashian.

Photo: @dreaminteriors/Instagram.
Open closets don't have to be solidly neutral to be done right.

Photo: Marisa Vitale.
An open closet for the person whose accessory selection far outweighs the amount of clothing they have.

Photo: Pinterest.
For moments when traditional closets can't contain all your clothes.

Photo: Bloglovin.
A closet you can put anywhere.

Photo: Pinterest.
Keep your capsule wardrobe on display at all times.

Photo: Pinterest.

