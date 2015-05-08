StyleCaster
Share

23 Spring Tops That Are Even Better From the Back

What's hot
StyleCaster

23 Spring Tops That Are Even Better From the Back

by
23 Spring Tops That Are Even Better From the Back
24 Start slideshow

 

There’s a trend hitting boiling point with the fashion crowd right now that you might not notice on first glance–in fact, you won’t notice it until that well-dressed woman on the street walks away from you. We’re talking about open-back tops, the Spring style that’s suddenly everywhere.

Ahead we rounded up 23 styles that look way better from behind–from businesslike blouses that are open at the back, to summery crops with cutouts, and more! Keep clicking to get shopping.

MORE: 10 Men’s Shirts That’ll Look Cuter on You This Spring

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24

Keep clicking for 23 tops that are way better from the back.
Photo: Neiman Marcus/The Street Muse

Cameo Hang Loose Poplin Shirt, $138; at Nasty Gal

Vero Moda Split Back Long Sleeve Top, $42; at ASOS

Sunseeker Two Piece White Streak, $45; at Beginning Boutique

Cross Back Pullover, $92; at Revolve

Solace London Ciri Open Back Top in Textured Waffle, $109; at ASOS

Striped Cutout Back Top, $19.90; at Forever 21

Helen Sleeveless Cutout Top, $91.20; at BCBGMAXAZRIA

Trinity Bib Front Cutout Back Top, $198; at BCBGMAXAZRIA

Layered Cutout Back Top, $17.90; at Forever 21

Cutout Back Tank, $9.90; at Forever 21

Cutout Back Bodysuit, $40; at Missguided

ASOS Sleeveless Top With D Ring Detail at Back, $45; at ASOS

ASOS Tunic Top in Crepe with Strap Back and Bell Sleeve, $54; at ASOS

Tab Back Bonded Tunic, $70; at Topshop

ASOS Denim Cross Back Crop Top, $36; at ASOS

Finders Keepers Magnetic Energy Top, $119.95; at Fashion Bunker

Splendid Sandwash Jersey Cross Back, $66; at Bloomingdale's

ASOS Textured Floral Top with Open Back, $45; at ASOS

Jonathan Simkhai Cropped Brocade-Appliquéd Mesh Top, $545; at Net-a-Porter

T by Alexander Wang Cutout Stretch-Modal Top, $115; at Net-a-Porter

Christmas Back Cutout Crop Top, $9.49; at ChicNova

Asilio Back to the Wall Chambray Top, $64; at Nasty Gal

Glamorous High Neck Cami Top with Tie Back, $25; at ASOS

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Men's Shirts That'll be Cuter on You

10 Men's Shirts That'll be Cuter on You
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share