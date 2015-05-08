23 Spring Tops That Are Even Better From the Back

There’s a trend hitting boiling point with the fashion crowd right now that you might not notice on first glance–in fact, you won’t notice it until that well-dressed woman on the street walks away from you. We’re talking about open-back tops, the Spring style that’s suddenly everywhere.
Ahead we rounded up 23 styles that look way better from behind–from businesslike blouses that are open at the back, to summery crops with cutouts, and more! Keep clicking to get shopping.
Cameo Hang Loose Poplin Shirt, $138; at Nasty Gal
Vero Moda Split Back Long Sleeve Top, $42; at ASOS
Cross Back Pullover, $92; at Revolve
Solace London Ciri Open Back Top in Textured Waffle, $109; at ASOS
ASOS Sleeveless Top With D Ring Detail at Back, $45; at ASOS
ASOS Tunic Top in Crepe with Strap Back and Bell Sleeve, $54; at ASOS
Tab Back Bonded Tunic, $70; at Topshop
ASOS Denim Cross Back Crop Top, $36; at ASOS
ASOS Textured Floral Top with Open Back, $45; at ASOS
Jonathan Simkhai Cropped Brocade-Appliquéd Mesh Top, $545; at Net-a-Porter
T by Alexander Wang Cutout Stretch-Modal Top, $115; at Net-a-Porter
Christmas Back Cutout Crop Top, $9.49; at ChicNova
Asilio Back to the Wall Chambray Top, $64; at Nasty Gal
Glamorous High Neck Cami Top with Tie Back, $25; at ASOS