What: Opaque and affordable tights from drugstore staple No Nonsense.

Why: Not only do a solid pair of opaque tights manage to keep you warm in the dead of winter, but they also elongate and slenderize your leg.

How: Basic black tights go with everything, or you can pick a colorful pair and make them the focal point of your outfit. We like them in deep burgundy, army green, and mulberry.

Opaque Tights, $6.59; at No Nonsense