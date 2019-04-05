Opal Jewelry to Shop, Because Iridescent Is the New Black

Scroll To See More Images

Humans will never be mermaids. Or fairies. Or unicorn queens. Or the myriad other fantastic creatures that inspire our aesthetics, our Halloween costumes, our dreams. But the enduring iridescence trend has allowed us to get closer to a reality in which we are these dreamy, wonderful things; if we wear enough opal jewelry and drape our homes with enough holographic textiles, maybe—even if just for a moment—we can live out the fantasies that inhabit our imaginations.

Dreams of modern-day fairytales aside, it’s impossible to look upon our modern-day love of all things iridescent with anything but absolute mesmerization. Mostly because, well, the trend is pretty damn mesmerizing. There’s something endlessly beautiful about the blend of purples, aquas and millennial pinks—the way iridescence reflects and captures light simultaneously, the depth of color that changes oh-so subtly every time you move your eyes. It’s hard not to access the most imaginative portals of your mind every time you lay eyes on an iridescent bauble. Everything from holographic shower curtains to iridescent water bottles captivates the brain—with genuinely precious pieces, like opal jewelry, feeling the most bewitching at all.

My aesthetic doesn’t lend itself well to iridescence. I’m a bright colors, bold prints, tactile-y grounded maximalist; iridescence’s airy beauty only gets lost when thrown into my heavy atmosphere. But even I can’t resists its charms. I’m as apt as anyone else to spend hours perusing shiny things—combing through the internet’s selection of truly stunning opal jewelry—simply because it’s a beautiful way to pass the time. So whether or not you’re on the market for a new iridescent ring, take a moment and lose yourself in a veritable sea of stunning opal jewelry. The practice is somewhat meditative—and at the very least, it’s fun.

1. La Kaiser Blue Opal and Diamond Mermaid Ring, $110 at Local Eclectic

A ring that’ll bring you a little closer to your dreams of being a mermaid.

2. I Like It Here Club She’s an Artist Ring, $560 at Local Eclectic

Simultaneously earthy and dreamy.

3. Leah Alexandra Opal and Black Garnet Earrings, $119 at Local Eclectic

In case you like your opal with a side of edge.

4. Melinda Maria Barrie Opal Statement Necklace, $138 at Local Eclectic

One of the most stunning statement pendants on the internet right now.

5. LUMO Five Small Round Opal Ring, $375 at Local Eclectic

Because five opal stones are better than one.

6. La Kaiser the Sunrise Stacking Ring Set, $980 at Local Eclectic

A maximalist’s way into the iridescent jewelry trend.

7. La Kaiser Blue Opal and Diamond Azure Studs, $82 at Local Eclectic

Pretty enough to wear to a gala—or any other semiformal event on your radar.

8. Melinda Maria Genevieve Ring with White Opal and CZ, $60 at Local Eclectic

Fit for a queen.

9. Leah Alexandra Opal and Black Garnet Ring, $98 at Local Eclectic

This juxtaposition of dark and light is endlessly stunning.

10. La Kaiser Opal and Diamond Celestial Dream Studs, $73 at Local Eclectic

Keep your head in the clouds, all day—and all night—long.

11. Opal Talisman Ring, $280 at Local Eclectic

The kind of thing that’ll make you feel like you’re living a fairytale every time you look at it.

12. Carrie Elizabeth Jewelry Moonstone and Diamond Triangle Necklace, $194 at Local Eclectic

Edgy shapes, dreamy colors.

13. Melinda Maria Baby Sarah Louise Blue Opal Ring, $48 at Local Eclectic

So pretty I can hardly tear my eyes away.

14. Leah Alexandra Opal and Moonstone Stud Earrings, $119 at Local Eclectic

A warmer take on opal jewelry, because cool colors aren’t the only way to do it.

15. LUMO Grace Opal and Diamond Ring, $330 at Local Eclectic

Just understated enough.

16. Minette Mila Opal Cluster Band, $74 at Local Eclectic

A statement ring that feels as delightful as it is bold.

17. Melanie Auld Lumos Studs with Moonstone, $115 at Local Eclectic

Fit for any occasion on your calendar—work, brunch, date night, anything.

18. Sofia Zakia Orbitus Ring, $385 at Local Eclectic

Because it never hurts to have a reminder of our galaxy on hand.

19. La Kaiser Gold Opal Lovers Bridge Band, $410 at Local Eclectic

A band so pretty I’m tempted to get married just to have an excuse to wear it.

20. Melinda Maria Baby Sarah Louise Blue Opal Stud Earrings, $58 at Local Eclectic

Veritable princess earrings.

21. Lust & Luster Supermoon Stacking Ring Set, $78 at Local Eclectic

Stunning separate or combined.

22. LUMO Opal with Morganite Petals Ring, $560 at Local Eclectic

I’m not typically a fan of rose gold, but the rose gold/turquoise opal combination is too stunning to pass up.

23. James and Irisa Sunray Opal and Diamond Ring, $1,549 at Local Eclectic

A statement ring to end all statement rings.

24. Amarilo Jewelry White Opal Inlay Ring, $225 at Local Eclectic

A fantasy ring that’s low-key enough to wear on the daily.

25. Leah Alexandra Element Necklace with Opal, $268 at Local Eclectic

Possibly the subtlest way to pay homage to your love of all things iridescent.

26. La Kaiser Opal and Moonstone Ballerina Ring, $115 at Local Eclectic

Pretty, earthy and perfect for spring.

27. Elizabeth Stone Ray Gem Studs in Blue Opal, $68 at Local Eclectic

Because opal and edgy don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

28. Tai Jewelry Mini Opal and Diamond Crush Ring, $38 at Local Eclectic

A tiny stone that comes with its own diamond crown.

29. Liesel Love Moonstone Star and Moon Ring, $320 at Local Eclectic

A ring sure to inspire daydreams every time you look at it.

30. La Kaiser Blue Opal and Diamond Halo Studs, $82 at Local Eclectic

Begging to add an air of fantasy to your go-to LBD.

31. Australian Opal Stack Cuff, $588 at Free People

Fit for bohemian dresses and dreamers, alike.

32. Lvna Earrings, $425 at Free People

A subtler way to wear the moon on your ears.

33. LUMO Golden Opal Ring, $185 at Local Eclectic

In case you prefer your iridescence a little more saturated.

34. La Kaiser Gold Opal and Diamond Ice Queen Ring, $540 at Local Eclectic

Anything that has “ice queen” in the name gets an emphatic yes from me.

35. Nikki Opal Pendant Necklace, $148 at Anthropologie

Dainty and delightful.

36. Liesel Love Opal Love Drop Stud Earrings, $260 at Local Eclectic

Drop earrings that don’t feel too dangly.

37. Elizabeth Stone Gemstone Starburst Blue Opal Ring, $72 at Local Eclectic

A ring so bright it might just energize you every time you look at it.

38. MEREWIF Etta Opal Ring, $82 at Local Eclectic

For those who want something between a band and a statement ring.

39. Ori Post Earrings, $118 at Anthropologie

Fit for fancy occasions and dressing up day-to-day wear.

40. La Kaiser Gold Opal and Tanzanite Warrior Shield Ring, $375 at Local Eclectic

A statement ring that feels anything but heavy.

41. Elizabeth Stone Gemstone Starburst Bracelet with Aqua Opal, $84 at Local Eclectic

All but guaranteed to put you in a better mood.

42. Norma Serez Moon Goddess Ring, $608 at Local Eclectic

Nothing says “happily ever after” like an iridescent ring on a vine-inspird band.

43. Carried Jewels Opal, Morganite and Diamond Cluster Ring, $350 at Local Eclectic

The only thing that could make opal more beautiful than it already is? Clustering it with other equally stunning stones.

44. Tai Jewelry Blooming Opal Simple Stud Earrings, $58 at Local Eclectic

Iridescent jewelry for the person who tends to shop earthy turquoise.

45. Callista Opal Ring Set, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Light and oh-so affordable.

46. Lust & Luster Moon of My Life Marquis Moonstone Crown Ring, $105 at Local Eclectic

Because you probably can’t get around with wearing a crown on the daily—and this is basically the next best thing.

47. La Kaiser Blue Opal and Diamond Droplet Pendant, $120 at Local Eclectic

Almost hypnotically pretty.

48. Elizabeth Stone Tiny Multi Gem Studs, $36 at Local Eclectic

All kinds of beautiful.

49. La Kaiser Opal and Diamond Marquise Ring, $280 at Local Eclectic

Slightly more intricate than your average minimalist ring.

50. Carrie Elizabeth Jewelry Opal and Diamond Triple Stone Stacking Ring, $156 at Local Eclectic

Vibrant and full of warmth.

51. Tai Jewelry Circle Opal Dot Earrings, $35 at Local Eclectic

Bold opal, made incredible wearable.

52. Tai Jewelry Starburst Opal Ring, $70 at Local Eclectic

Because in your wildest dreams, stars are pink and shiny.

53. Girls Crew Mila Post Earrings, $45 at Local Eclectic

Can you imagine a more romantic palette?

54. La Kaiser Opal and Diamond Sweetheart Ring, $85 at Local Eclectic

A little accent diamond goes a long way.

55. Melinda Maria Sarah Louise Blue Opal Stud Earrings, $78 at Local Eclectic

Statement earrings for the person who wants every look to skew dreamy.

56. Lust & Luster Opal Beaded Birthstone Ring, $69 at Local Eclectic

A simple piece, but an undeniably sweet one.

57. Australian Opal Stacked Ring, $968 at Free People

Chunky without losing any of its dreamy air.

58. Gjenmi Jewelry Orbit Opal Ring, $955 at Local Eclectic

A truly stunning addition to any look or layered ring combination.

59. La Kaiser Blue Opal and Diamond Halo Pendant, $120 at Local Eclectic

So pretty you’ll be taking regular trips to the bathroom just to stare at it in the mirror.

60. Charlie Marcelle Past, Present and Future White Opal Ring, $295 at Local Eclectic

Fit for fans of color and all-black-everything fiends, alike.

61. La Kaiser Opal and Diamond Parisian Blossom Ring, $75 at Local Eclectic

An opal- and diamond-encrusted flower—need I say more?

62. Amarilo Jewelry Mini Opal Hoop Earrings, $99 at Local Eclectic

A sleek way to pay homage to one of the zeitgeist’s most eye-catching trends.

63. Opal Marquise Clicker Hoop Earrings, $495 at Local Eclectic

Trade your dainty hoops for opal-covered ones—because you can.

