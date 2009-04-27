Diesel has officially launched their “Only the Brave” campaign for their new fragrance by the same name. You can follow the campaign online at IsBrave.com, which features videos highlighting bravery, live twitter feeds, and a blog, one of the four faces of the campaign. The entire campaign focuses on bringing together what Diesel considers the three elements of bravery: heart, mind, and nerve.

The fragrance launch will coincide with three events in New York, Miami, and finally LA. All three events bring together “Only the Brave” with art and design. Deisel’s SoHo Denim Gallery will be displaying examples of the work. If you can’t make it to any of the events, be sure to check out IsBrave.com for coverage and photos, and hopefully video of Common’s performance in LA.