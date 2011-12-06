Online Fashion Week: Day 2 Roundup

Yesterday kicked off the launch of Vogue UK’s Online Fashion Week. Don’t freak out if you missed the first day of the five-day event — you still have until Friday to pick up some awesome swag. From designer exclusives, to winning one-of-a-kind creations, Vogue’s OFW has us on the other side of the pond wondering: why don’t we have an Online Fashion Week?? Seriously…not fair.

On Monday, we recapped our favorite picks of the day.

Today, the British soiree definitely steps it up a notch and reflects their pride for a variety of awesome UK brands– with favorites like Burberry, Charlotte Olympia, Anya Hindermach, Mulberry, Lulu Guinness, and Alice Temperley.

Here are some of our favorite stellar steals (so far)…