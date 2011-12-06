Online Fashion Week: Day 2 Roundup

Yesterday kicked off the launch of Vogue UK’s Online Fashion Week. Don’t freak out if you missed the first day of the five-day event — you still have until Friday to pick up some awesome swag. From designer exclusives, to winning one-of-a-kind creations, Vogue’s OFW has us on the other side of the pond wondering: why don’t we have an Online Fashion Week?? Seriously…not fair.
On Monday, we recapped our favorite picks of the day.
Today, the British soiree definitely steps it up a notch and reflects their pride for a variety of awesome UK brands– with favorites like Burberry, Charlotte Olympia, Anya Hindermach, Mulberry, Lulu Guinness, and Alice Temperley.
Here are some of our favorite stellar steals (so far)…
What ever could this Christian Louboutin "news" be about? We're sure that whatever the exciting announcement is- it will be worth finding out first.
Win a Lanvin bag? We'll take our chances with this offer, it's just too-go-to-be-true.
Score free YSL makeup with every purchase over £50, and a free laptop bag included.
If you're lucky enough to be one of the first 20 customers to scoop up some Elle Macphereson lingerie at Harrods, then take home a free large scented candle too!
Excuse me--discounted McQueen? Yes, you heard right. Enough said.
Avoid the upcoming madhouse and shop Marni for H&M before the rest of the crazed shoppers devour it first.
Pick up this awesome paint-splattered T-shirt with all orders at thecorner.com, plus have your proceeds go towards a good cause.
Get 20% off these adorable Dorothy-esque sparkling French Sole slippers.
Burberry is giving away free mini's of their new Body scent with every purchase.
Get a free limited edition Haltson Heritage canvas tote with every purchase.
Personally email Nicholas Kirkwood, and take your chance at winning a pair of the coveted shoes.
Win a limited edition Mulberry bag! Enter to possibly be the luckiest girl in the world by taking home ONE of the only two Bayswater's bags.