Online Vintage Shopping Excursion! Saucy 70s Style

Fashion loves to get referential, and while the runways from Michael Kors to Celine are co-opting all things 70s, we’re opting to shop some originals.
This 70s story is less glam Studio 54, more hot 70s babysitter daywear from vintage ponchos to the perfect cut-offs to a totally rando, but so hot angora hat. Click through because it’s all gravy, baby.
2 pieces to wear together or separately that are equally amazing.
Vintage Missoni skirt and top, current bid, $66, with 6 days left, ebay
Sick pair of sunnies.
Vintage Christian Dior sunglasses, $11.50, with 10 hours left, ebay
Perfect cut-offs in a size 27.
Vintage Levi's cut-offs, $32, at Etsy
A light and airy look.
Vintage 70s peasant blouse, $24, at Etsy
Vintage YSL is forever.
Yves Saint Laurent earrings, $875, at 1st Dibs
A shirt dress is classic.
French made 70s green dress from Bloomingdale's, $174.99, at Bonanza
This poncho will bring you through to next fall.
Fringe poncho, $62, at Spanish Moss
Two words: maxi skirt.
Vintage maxi skirt, $114, at Spanish Moss
It's so weird, it's perfect.
Angora floppy hat, $48, at Etsy
Ostrich Halston = awesome.
Halston ostrich clutch, $225, at 1st Dibs