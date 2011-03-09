Online Vintage Shopping Excursion! Saucy 70s Style

Fashion loves to get referential, and while the runways from Michael Kors to Celine are co-opting all things 70s, we’re opting to shop some originals.

This 70s story is less glam Studio 54, more hot 70s babysitter daywear from vintage ponchos to the perfect cut-offs to a totally rando, but so hot angora hat. Click through because it’s all gravy, baby.