You Need New Summer Clothes: 5 Stellar Sales To Shop This Weekend

What’s the weekend for if not to shop? In the interest of saving a little cash and scoring some stylish new threads, we’ve rounded up 5 stellar summer sales worth shopping this weekend!

1. Equipment

Everyone’s favorite silky-shirt label is offering a solid promotion: Take 30% off select print items using the code “prints” at checkout.

2. ASOS

Stock up on summer clothes with 30% off select seasonal items from the trendy (and awesome) online superstore.

3. J. Crew

Shoppers score 25% off purchases when using the code “Summer.” The promo is also going on in-store, for those looking to break out from behind the computer. Also: Enjoy $5 shipping on all orders for a limited time.

4. French Garment Cleaners

Nothing beats a solid shoe sale, and this chic online store is offering 20% off all kicks with the code “SHOESALE” through Sunday.

5. Moda Operandi

The designer trunk show site is holding a major (and, frankly, dangerous) summer sale packed with items from labels like Derek Lam, Charlotte Olympia, Marni, and Marc Jacobs—and 50% off.

