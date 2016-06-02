6 Kylie-esque Online Stores I Discovered Through Instagram

Last summer at a bar in New York’s East Village, my friends and I watched this super bizarre triple date unfold that involved two couples wildly making out and the third engaged in some sort of discussion about the weather; we were then accosted by one of the girls, who was borderline insane and accused us of taking photos of the group, which included her friend, “a pseudo celebrity.” We had no idea who her “famous” friend was, but the next day, my friend Nora tracked her down on Instagram. (She wasn’t really that famous, let me assure you.) I still don’t really understand how she did it, but suffice it to say that she is my go-to source for all things Instagram, because she is some sort of magical genie who can track down anyone and find anything on the social media platform.
The proof: Nora recently discovered Instagram shopping, which is a k-hole that can literally suck hours from your life. Or, as she says more diplomatically, “Instagram is my number-one source for finding brands and products and sellers that I’ve never heard of.” Though it’s easy to tap your way through IG endlessly, Nora has a few tricks to keep your head above water.
First off, when you find a brand you like, browse the “recommended” accounts on IG. “Instagram has a pretty good algorithm for this, and it usually does the trick in sending the user down a never-ending rabbit hole of goodies,” she says, so—you’re welcome (and also, sorry!). She also recommends finding stylists you like and “browsing the follows, @s, and likes” on their Instagram—for example, she loves Djuna Bel (@djunabel), through whom she’s found new shops.
Regardless of how you choose to Insta-stalk your fashion prey, here are six IG affordable brands you’ve probably never heard of, and that feel very right now—i.e., chokers, streetwear, dad caps, and lots and lots of Kardashian-approved bodysuits.
Her Favorite L.A. (@herfavoritela) stocks basic bling, most of which would look at home on a Yeezy runway. In mostly neutral colors, the affordably priced offerings give off total Kylie vibes and include covetable satin bombers, crop tops, jumpers, bodysuits, and everything under the "sporty-chic" sun.
NYC designer Danielle Guizio (@danielleguizio) makes T-shirts, jackets, sweat clothes and cheeky phone cases that exude a gentle Cali ambience, no matter how East Coast she may be. Her customizable bomber jackets are especially to-die-for, finally giving us the chance to get our favorite phrases or whatever embroidered on the back.
KNYEW (@knyew), or "Keeping New York Everywhere," lives up to its name, offering streetwear from the likes of Stüssy (remember that one?!), excellent Milanese one-piece swimsuits, emoji buttons, and basically anything that would give you some street cred on the boulevards of NYC.
GCDS Flag on Fire Swimsuit, $107; at KNYEW
Stüssy SS Stripe Crop Top, $28; at KNYEW
No Scrubs Socks, $15; at KNYEW
F#ck What You Heard Zip Clutch, $44; at KNYEW
Meet Sorella (@sorellaboutique), a veritable treasure trove of nude bodysuits, cool-girl baseball caps, one-off denim shorts, and a healthy mix of '80s and '90s vintage.
Best Friend Denim Shorts, $50; at Sorella
Commotion Bodysuit, $35; at Sorella
Black Raw Cut Mid-Rise Denim, $45; at Sorella
Black Girls Tour Hat, $30; at Sorella
Cut It Sunglasses in Tortoise, $15; at Sorella
Naked Wardrobe (@nakedwardrobe) is all about those trends—chokers, ripped-up denim, and skintight bodysuits are all welcome here. It specializes in neutral basics at super-reasonable prices, so if you've been ISO the perfect crop top in beige or taupe, look no further. If it's good enough for the Kardashians, who have been spotted wearing Naked Wardrobe bodysuits, it's good enough for us.
If you're willing to spend a bit more, Alix (@alixnyc) designs bodysuits (mostly named after NYC streets) that are totally different from anything you're seeing pretty much anywhere else. It also has swimwear in irresistible cuts and prints. Its price point is higher, so this is a true danger zone—but so worth it.
Stanton Body in White, $105; at Alix
Elizabeth Body in Black, $125; at Alix
Delancey Body, $108; at Alix
Bedford Body in Black, $145; at Alix
Delano One-Piece, $198; at Alix