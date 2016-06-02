6 Kylie-esque Online Stores I Discovered Through Instagram

Last summer at a bar in New York’s East Village, my friends and I watched this super bizarre triple date unfold that involved two couples wildly making out and the third engaged in some sort of discussion about the weather; we were then accosted by one of the girls, who was borderline insane and accused us of taking photos of the group, which included her friend, “a pseudo celebrity.” We had no idea who her “famous” friend was, but the next day, my friend Nora tracked her down on Instagram. (She wasn’t really that famous, let me assure you.) I still don’t really understand how she did it, but suffice it to say that she is my go-to source for all things Instagram, because she is some sort of magical genie who can track down anyone and find anything on the social media platform.

The proof: Nora recently discovered Instagram shopping, which is a k-hole that can literally suck hours from your life. Or, as she says more diplomatically, “Instagram is my number-one source for finding brands and products and sellers that I’ve never heard of.” Though it’s easy to tap your way through IG endlessly, Nora has a few tricks to keep your head above water.

First off, when you find a brand you like, browse the “recommended” accounts on IG. “Instagram has a pretty good algorithm for this, and it usually does the trick in sending the user down a never-ending rabbit hole of goodies,” she says, so—you’re welcome (and also, sorry!). She also recommends finding stylists you like and “browsing the follows, @s, and likes” on their Instagram—for example, she loves Djuna Bel (@djunabel), through whom she’s found new shops.

Regardless of how you choose to Insta-stalk your fashion prey, here are six IG affordable brands you’ve probably never heard of, and that feel very right now—i.e., chokers, streetwear, dad caps, and lots and lots of Kardashian-approved bodysuits.