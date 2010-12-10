Online Shopping Just Got Streamlined by Visa

Some highlights from my Rightcliq wishlist.

It’s apparent that online shopping has become nearly as overwhelming as trying to walk down 5th Avenue during NYC’s Christmas season tourist rush. Visa has devised a very cool new tool coined Rightcliq, which lets you collect must-haves from across the Web, organize them in one spot, and visually compare them all at once.

All you have to do is download the tool to your browser and whenever you see something you like, add it to your “Wishspace.” In your Wishspace, you can organize all your finds into bundles, like Gifts for Mom, Gifts for Sis, Gifts for Me, etc.

Later, when you visit your Wishspace, all your ingenious picks are displayed in pretty pictures organized like only a Virgo or computer program could handle. The result? No more guessing if that faux fur vest you found last week was cropped or full length by looking at a URL in your bookmarks bar.

You can also share your Wishlist (like hey bf, want to buy me that Pamela Love ring or an Acne sweater?), checkout in just a few clicks and keep a handle on what you’ve already bought by looking at your shipped gifts. Get organized, know what you’re spending so you don’t overspend and never, ever forget to buy something for your Grandma again.

Check out my Wishspace in the screen shot up above naturally I started with my very own Christmas wish list but I swear I’m going to build some for the fam and the computer tech guy who I picked for my Secret Santa (oops, not so secret anymore!) Get started on yours at rightcliq.visa.com.

For more on our relationship with Visa, click here cmp.ly/3