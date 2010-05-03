Online Sample Sales Heat Up – Beyond The Rack Offering Dolce & Gabbana At A Discount

Online sample sales seem to be quite the workday fashion force rumor has it that event New York law firms don’t schedule meetings at noon for Gilt Groupe’s but that also means the field is heating up.

A fairly new contender is on the block, and if tomorrow’s Dolce & Gabbana sale is any indication, Gilt may soon be watching out for Beyond the Rack.

Starting tomorrow (May 4) at 11AM EST and ending May 6 at 1PM EST, Dolce & Gabbana and D&G accessories will be marked down. This being a designer sale, prices are still steep, but there are some great values such as a classic cream leather shoulder bag (above) knocked down by 30% (from $2,400 to $1,699) or a sleek black python clutch that’s going for $699 from the orignal retail price of $950 (below).

Like all online sample sales, it seems, you have to be a member. Join via this link.



All photos courtesy of Beyond the Rack