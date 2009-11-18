Online Sale Site Row Nine Launches

Now there’s another sample sale website to add to our list. Row Nine is the latest site to join others like Gilt, Haute Look, and Ruelala to sell designer items at discounted prices. The sales, or “boutiques,” start at noon and last a couple of days. They plan to focus on high end accessories and customer service.

Row Nine’s CEO, Lawrence Kosick, described it as “a totally new online private sale experience designed specifically for luxury consumers that are looking for great brands and great values.”

We can’t wait to see what they’ll offer. Will you sign up?