9 Games You Can Play With Friends Online When You Can’t Meet Up IRL

While we live in a world filled with video games and ways to connect virtually, it can feel like there aren’t that many online games to play with friends when you’re not with them in real life. Sure, you can sit on your buddy’s couch and race each other in Mario Kart, but what happens when you’re not together and still want to play? Even figuring out how to make classic board or card games work can seem like a difficult task when no one is there to play with you. Thanks to a little virtual digging, though, we discovered several different games you can play both online and with your friends. Forget the computer-generated opponent—Now you can easily have a virtual game night with your BFFs.

Seriously, there are so many ways to play online games with your friends that are interactive, fun and—in most cases—totally free. Gather your pals for a night of card games similar to Apples to Apples and Cards Against Humanity. Or, stick with classic games like UNO! or Checkers. There’s no wrong way to play these virtual group games, so go ahead and pick your favorite. The only thing that truly makes online games better is getting to share them with your loved ones. Just because we’re stuck at home, doesn’t mean we can’t continue game night traditions or late-night friend hangouts.

For a limited time Jackbox Games is offering their game Drawful 2 for free, so you can play with your friends while social distancing. The game basically prompts you to draw different (often ridiculous) things on your tablet or smartphone. You can even play Jackbox Games remotely on Zoom, if that’s your preferred method of video chatting.

The classic (and sometimes offensive) game Cards Against Humanity goes virtual with this online version called Remote Insensitivity. All you have to do is send your room link to all your friends, and you’re instantly in a battle to gain the most cards.

The Mario Kart Tour app allows you to race your friends at high speeds. It’s basically like playing video games IRL, except this time, you’re all on your phones.

If you’re into a one-on-one virtual game, you can play Checkers online while catching up with a friend or family member. This is especially nice for interacting virtually with someone who might not be as up-to-date on technology.

Re-live your childhood with the classic card game Crazy Eights. Just send your room link to your friends or family members, and you’re ready to play.

If you use Houseparty to video chat with your friends, you’re going to want to try out their game Chips & Guac. It’s similar to Apples to Apples, so if you love games where you choose the best card to match another one, you’ll love this game.

UNO! has always been an iconic card game, and now you can play it virtually with your loved ones. It works just like it would IRL, only you play with virtual cards. Simple. As. That.

Because apparently anything is possible, you can do jigsaw puzzles with your friends online. This might be the most relaxing virtual game in existence.

Now you can play your favorite board game from childhood virtually with all your friends. The app does cost $3.99, but that’s a small price to pay for endless hours of mystery fun, right?!