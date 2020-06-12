Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You Can Order Online

Scroll To See More Images

While most of us would like to stay on top of the calendar, the truth is that it can be difficult to remember important dates—like Father’s Day, for example. Sometimes life gets in the way and we forget to plan ahead. It’s understandable, which is why we rounded up some easy online Father’s Day gifts you can send to your dad last minute. Whether you’re just a self-admitted procrastinator or live thousands of miles away from your dad, these gift ideas make it easy to show you care—even if you might have forgotten to snag a gift early.

Whether your dad is always wanting to learn something new, has an affinity for delicious treats or always talks about his love of beer, you’re sure to find the perfect online gift this year. Some of the gifts below are totally online—and can be sent the day-of if necessary. Others you can go ahead and order to have shipped directly to your dad’s door. Whatever your choice, your dad will no doubt deem you child of the year. You’re welcome.

It’s no secret that dads can be notoriously difficult to shop for, but these online gifts make it easy. Sometimes fathers don’t know what they want until you place it in their hands—or into their email. But with the help of these easy online Father’s Day gifts, you’ll be giving your dad something he might have never known he wanted—whether that’s a subscription to a beer of the month club, a gift basket full of goodies or a custom photo book. Your dad never has to know you waited until the last minute to pick out his Father’s Day gift. And we certainly won’t tell.

1. A Masterclass Subscription

Whether your dad has always wanted to take cooking classes, learn how to sing or even get tips on gardening, he can do it all with Masterclass. For $15/month, users get access to all of the amazing online classes taught by experts and celebrities, so your dad can broaden his mind one virtual class at a time.

2. Some Dessert From Milk Bar

Treat your dad to an especially sweet delivery from Milk Bar. They’re known in New York for having some of the tastiest desserts around, but they also deliver their baked goods to wherever you (or your dad) live. For Father’s Day, they’ve even created a special cake flavor: The PB&B Classic (peanut butter and banana, that is).

3. A Beer Of The Month Club Subscription

If your dad is always going on about craft beers, set him up with a Beer of the Month Club subscription from Amazing Clubs. You can subscribe him to a three month club, six month club, 12 month club or even a seasonal club. The choice is yours, but your dad is sure to be thrilled whatever you choose.

4. An Amazon Prime Account

If your dad is anything like mine, he’s constantly ordering gadgets and tech gear online. Make it easier for him to get what he needs faster with an Amazon Prime account. When his orders arrive at lightening speed, he’ll know who to thank—you.

5. A BREO BOX Subscription

If your dad already seems to have everything, try gifting him a BREO BOX subscription. This service finds the coolest gadgets and home goods, and puts them together in a curated box every three months. Past boxes have included drones, a digital luggage scale and even a USB candle lighter.

6. An Actually Tasty Juice Cleanse

If your dad is constantly talking about wanting to get more greens into his diet, give him a leg up with a delivery of actually tasty juices from Raw Generation. You can send him everything he needs to increase his veggies intake—or even go on a juice cleanse.

7. A Hulu Subscription

Give your dad the gift of amazing movies and TV shows this Father’s Day. Whether he’s a big fan of documentaries, sports or drama television, he’s sure to find plenty of new things to watch with a Hulu subscription.

8. A Basket Of Harry & David Goodies

Ever since I can remember, my dad has been a huge fan of Harry & David pears. It’s for good reason—the pears are seriously delicious. So go ahead and send a basket of goodies from the brand over to your dad. He’ll love all the different snacks and fruits thats come in these tasty gift baskets.

9. A Custom Photo Book

Give your dad the gift of precious memories with a custom photo book from Chatbooks. You can choose between hardcover or softcover, then fill it with photos, stories and inside jokes sure to make your dad smile.

10. His Very Own Memoir

Let your dad share his life story with everyone—even hundreds of years into the future. StoryWorth allows you to write your own memoir one week at a time with inspiring prompts, and then has them all printed into a hardcover book your dad can have and then pass along to future generations.

