How Lame is Your Online Dating Profile? Use This Chart To Figure it Out

Your dating profile is active, sure, but is it lame? What’s that? It’s super-awesome? You might think so because you wrote it, but it might not be as enticing as it could be.

Do you talk about how much you love to travel or use clichés like, I’m looking for a “partner in crime” or “I’m down to earth”? Hello: Why would you want a partner in crime? Commit that felony by yourself; you don’t need to bring someone else into the situation. And everyone assumes they’re down to earth.

Those are a few examples of just how lame your dating profile might be. Use the following infographic survey to determine your dating profile lameness. Add points for each cliché used, predictable phrase, and lame profile pictures. Calculate your score and determine the action needed to rectify and fix said lameness and start actually getting dates.

Enjoy and definitely share with anyone you know who’s currently online dating so they can fix the lameness of their own profiles.

