Single? Here are 7 Online Dating Apps to Download Now

Since we live in a world where 1 in 5 relationships are said to start online, it’s not such an embarrassing thing anymore to admit that you’ve tried online dating. And—because who doesn’t want to look for love on the go?—the top dating sites also have developed handy iPhone apps.

Click through the slideshow above to see a selection of the best online dating apps, and—not that you need us to tell you—remember to always to meet your date it a public place. Good luck!