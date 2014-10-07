Single? Here are 7 Online Dating Apps to Download Now

Since we live in a world where 1 in 5 relationships are said to start online, it’s not such an embarrassing thing anymore to admit that you’ve tried online dating. And—because who doesn’t want to look for love on the go?—the top dating sites also have developed handy iPhone apps.
Click through the slideshow above to see a selection of the best online dating apps, and—not that you need us to tell you—remember to always to meet your date it a public place. Good luck!
Plenty of Fish
App Price: Free
How to Use: POF will provide you with questions to learn more about you. They will then send you matches based on their advanced matching algorithm. You can sort your matches by last online, newest users and more! With the free app, you can also send and receive unlimited messages. In 2014, this app combined with the POF websites reach 90 million registered singles!
OK Cupid
App Price: Free
How to Use: Create a profile and you'll receive matches based on your profile. "Like" profiles and you can see who "likes" your profile as well. When you upgrade to "A-List" you'll be able to anonymously browse profiles, use special match search options, get message read receipts, change your username and store more messages.
Tinder
App Price: Free
How to Use: Tinder has been one of the most quickly-growing dating apps lately. To use, connect the app with your Facebook page (don't worry, the won't post anything to your page) and get swiping. You will swipe right if you "like" someone or swipe left to pass. If someone "liked" you, you'll receive a message that you've been matched and you can then get chatting!
Badoo
App Price: Free
How to Use: Badoo isn't just for meeting someone to date. You can also meet new friends in your neighborhood. The app has over 200 million registered users too! You can choose to sign in with Facebook or use another method of registering. You then create a profile and can view "People Nearby", see your "Encounters" and even send messages to other Badoo users.
Zoosk
App Price: Free
How to Use: With the free version of this app, you will create a profile (either signing up with Facebook or not), any answer questions about your lifestyle. You'll then receive matches based on your profile. You can swipe left to see the next match or you can "add" or "wink" at someone you're interested in. Once someone wants to "meet you", you can either say yes, no or maybe to the invite.
MeetMe
App Price: Free
How to Use: You can sign into this app using Facebook or by creating your own profile. There are different sections on the app: Meet (where you can see all the people near you online), Chat (where you can start conversations and see some of your past), Feed (you can update your status almost like Facebook), Me (where you can see what your profile looks like to others) and More (to change settings, etc). This app even has a meter to show how popular you were during that particular day!
Match.com
App Price: Free
How to Use: While you might have the idea stuck in your head that Match.com is for moms and dads, you're mistaken. The app works just like the website where you sign in, create a user/pass and get matching. You'll be able to see people matched on your specific profile. You can also use the "Mixer" section of the app where you'll be able to swipe left and right to like and pass on people.