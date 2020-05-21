Okay, I’m Really Vibing With Onia’s Newest Swimsuit Collection

Scroll To See More Images

Is it a bad decision to spend all my money on Onia’s summer 2020 swim collection? Because it’s an option I’m seriously debating. I’m pretty well-stocked on swimsuits at the moment, but so many brands are dropping cute suits now that summer is officially in full swing, and I’m having an especially difficult time resisting Onia’s latest range. Inspired by the rainforests of the Amazon, it’s colorful and cheery without feeling too trendy to rewear in 2021, 2022 and beyond. I know it might seem like I’m impulse-splurging, but really, I’m investing in my longterm swimwear wardrobe! Right?

Onia is one of those brands that always manages to produce at least one swimsuit per season that becomes an instant influencer must-have, worn by everyone who’s anyone on Instagram. Usually, it’s easy to spot which suit will blossom into the year’s It Bikini, but there are so many great pieces to choose from in this range, I can’t pick a clear front-runner. From a zebra print Bardot-neckline one-piece to the frilly gingham bikini of my wildest daydreams, there’s a lot to love. I know every brand boasts their collection as having ~something for everyone~, but this drop really does span a wide variety of style preferences. Solids? Sure. Animal prints? Duh. Stripes? Of course. Not to mention the variety in silhouettes, including high-rise bottoms, low-cut fits, and tons of top options.

I could go on and on, but it makes more sense to just show you, don’t ya think? Read on for the five suits I’m currently lusting over, and check out the Onia website to peep the entire summer 2020 lineup.

1. Cindy Metallic Zig Zag One Piece

The Cindy Metallic Zig Zag One Piece is the perfect combination of old and new. The off-the-shoulder Bardot neckline is a super-sexy classic, and the black-and-white zebra print is totally on-trend for summer 2020.

2. Gingham Bikini

Between the lettuce-leaf ruffle hem and the Kelly green gingham, the Louisa Gingham Top and the Jamie Gingham Bottom are some of the sweetest swimwear pieces I’ve ever seen. If you love the look but prefer a different color, the set also comes in red or blue.

3. Betty Scuba One Piece

To the people who think one-piece swimsuits can’t be sexy, may I present the Betty Scuba One Piece as proof that they certainly can. This one-shoulder silhouette features a zig-zag trim and a sharkbite-style cutout at the waist to show off some midriff.

4. Ribbed Foldover Bikini

If minimalist vibes are your thing, you’ll go crazy over the Kendra Rib Tank Top and Chiara Rib Bottom set, also available in a one-piece style called the Fiona swimsuit. I love how simple and chic the folder detail on the top looks! 5. Belle Printed Pique One Piece

Belle Printed Pique One Piece $195 buy it There are tons of other pieces to love in this summer’s lineup, but I’ll end on yet another high note with the Belle Printed Pique One Piece. The balconette cups are mega-flattering for smaller chests while giving larger boobs some much-appreciated support, and the removable straps give you the option to wear it as a bandeau-style, too.

