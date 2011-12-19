The One Where We Play Wedding Planner For Britney Spears

OK, let’s face it. Britney Spears isn’t exactly known for her stylish choices (at least not in a good way). In fact, we’ve cringed on more than one occasion when she’s hit the red carpet. (Behold: Exhibit A) So when we heard she was getting married again, we decided to do an intervention.
Yes, that’s right. Not “pimp” emblazoned track suits for the groomsmen or tacky dresses for the bride. This time around (and it’s #3 in case anyone is counting), it’s time to class this girl up, keep it low-key and above all else show the world that this former Red Bull and Cheetos aficionado can still be chic without ditching her country roots.
As a former weddings editor, I couldn’t resist rising to the challenge. Yes, I’ve dabbled in an inspiration board or two in my time, and given recent insider chatter (according to a source with Perez, “She wants a traditional Southern-style wedding with comfort food, surrounded by her family, her two sons and all of her childhood friends, as opposed to a Hollywood wedding.”) it seems like Brit and I are totally on the same page.
So how do you create a down-home wedding minus the redneck roots? Check out the slideshow above for a quick primer:
The Pavilion
I say ranch all the way. The girl is straight up country so why fight it? Let her have all the rustic charms she craves, just steer clear of corny add-ons like cowboy boots, 10-gallon hats and picnic prints. I would totally book the Calamigos Ranch near Malibu. It's L.A.'s version of roughing it with all the posh amenities Brit-Brit has grown accustomed to.
Romina Gown, $995, at J.Crew
Don't even try to pull off the princess look. Seriously, Brit's been married twice and has two kids. IT'S NOT CUTE. Something simple and chic like this Romina gown from J.Crew is ideal.
The same thing goes for the kids. Steer clear of tuxedos and suits and put them in cute little vests with khakis like the ones seen here. (Trust me, Tater Tot and Small Fry will thank you for it.)
She likes bright colors, and that's all fine and good. Just don't let her go nuts and make everything hot pink and girlie. I say a wild flower bouquet works in a pinch and a cake that reflects country chic.
Girl, big hair is sooo 2010. Loose long curls with simple adornments plays up that careless country style we're totally going for here. So step away from the Aqua Net and embrace an understated look everyone will appreciate.