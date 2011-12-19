The One Where We Play Wedding Planner For Britney Spears

OK, let’s face it. Britney Spears isn’t exactly known for her stylish choices (at least not in a good way). In fact, we’ve cringed on more than one occasion when she’s hit the red carpet. (Behold: Exhibit A) So when we heard she was getting married again, we decided to do an intervention.

Yes, that’s right. Not “pimp” emblazoned track suits for the groomsmen or tacky dresses for the bride. This time around (and it’s #3 in case anyone is counting), it’s time to class this girl up, keep it low-key and above all else show the world that this former Red Bull and Cheetos aficionado can still be chic without ditching her country roots.

As a former weddings editor, I couldn’t resist rising to the challenge. Yes, I’ve dabbled in an inspiration board or two in my time, and given recent insider chatter (according to a source with Perez, “She wants a traditional Southern-style wedding with comfort food, surrounded by her family, her two sons and all of her childhood friends, as opposed to a Hollywood wedding.”) it seems like Brit and I are totally on the same page.

So how do you create a down-home wedding minus the redneck roots? Check out the slideshow above for a quick primer: