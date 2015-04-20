StyleCaster
18 Reasons You Need a New One-Shoulder Dress This Spring

18 Reasons You Need a New One-Shoulder Dress This Spring

18 Reasons You Need a New One-Shoulder Dress This Spring
One-shoulder dresses have long been a favorite of fashion girls come spring–the soaring daily temperatures are as good a reason as any to bare a little skin. Like their strapless sisters, but a bit more ladylike, there’s something so chic about the coy flash of a tanned shoulder.

Designers agree—one-shoulder dresses and tops were sprinkled throughout Fashion Week, from tops and casual dresses to full-on gowns. To wit: Jill Stuart showed silk, patterned one-sleeved blouses and dresses, fashion-forward label Tome showcased wrap-style versions, and Cushnie at Ochs featured a killer draped one-shoulder jumpsuit, as well as some tighter variations on gowns and cocktail dresses.

This trend is a chic, easy to transition into spring—one arm in, one arm out—so we’ve rounded up 18 gorgeous one-shoulder dresses you need this season.

 

1 of 18

Cameo Firelight Dress, $131.60; at Nasty Gal

Silk Ribbon One Shoulder Dress, $400; at By Johnny

Tibi One-Shoulder Cotton-Poplin Dress, $625; at Net-a-Porter

ASOS Asymmetric One Shoulder Bandeau Dress, $73; at ASOS

Self Portrait Off Shoulder Flare Dress In Textured Fabric, $344; at ASOS

Anna Sui Printed-Silk Georgette Dress, $340; at Net-a-Porter

The Powder Ruff One Shoulder Dress, $350; at By Johnny

Kiki Dress, $47.60; at Nasty Gal

Tarot Celestial Dress, $2,625; at Zimmermann

Liquid Stroke One-Shoulder Dress, $400; at By Johnny

One Shoulder Eyelet Dress, $95; at Topshop

The Ragged Priest T-Shirt Dress With Cut Out Cold Shoulder and Holographic Stripe, $68; at ASOS

Pleated One Shoulder Dress, $130; at & Other Stories

Little Black Asymmetric Dress, $78; at Pixie Market

Jean Paul Gaultier One Night Dress, $728; at Nasty Gal

Dion Lee One-Shoulder Metallic Knitted Dress, $930; at Net-a-Porter

Love One Shoulder Body-Conscious Dress, $50; at ASOS

The Olympia Dress, $280; at By Johnny

