18 Reasons You Need a New One-Shoulder Dress This Spring

One-shoulder dresses have long been a favorite of fashion girls come spring–the soaring daily temperatures are as good a reason as any to bare a little skin. Like their strapless sisters, but a bit more ladylike, there’s something so chic about the coy flash of a tanned shoulder.

Designers agree—one-shoulder dresses and tops were sprinkled throughout Fashion Week, from tops and casual dresses to full-on gowns. To wit: Jill Stuart showed silk, patterned one-sleeved blouses and dresses, fashion-forward label Tome showcased wrap-style versions, and Cushnie at Ochs featured a killer draped one-shoulder jumpsuit, as well as some tighter variations on gowns and cocktail dresses.

This trend is a chic, easy to transition into spring—one arm in, one arm out—so we’ve rounded up 18 gorgeous one-shoulder dresses you need this season.