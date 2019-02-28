One-Shoulder Bridesmaid Dresses Are Endlessly Chic—and Endlessly Versatile

Scroll To See More Images

There are a few norms of bridesmaid dress shopping: You pick a color, pick a length, pick a season—and then, you see what the market has to offer you. Rarely do you pick a silhouette (outside of the aforementioned hemline consideration). And almost never do you say the words, “I’m planning to exclusively shop one-shoulder bridesmaid dresses.” What’s funny is that’s pretty much the inverse of how we shop for anything else.

When stocking your closet with must-haves and statement-makers, alike, we tend to chiefly consider silhouette. “I own too many boxy sweaters—I need something more fitted.” “Too many of my dresses are midis—I need a mini or two, or maybe even a maxi.” “I literally own no power suits. None. And I have a business-attire event next week—fuck.” We don’t really say, “You know what my closet needs? More red.” That’s likely because silhouette tends to encapsulate our aesthetics far better than any single color does (aside from, say, black); while you could probably convince even the most green-averse person to consider an olive or forest green piece, you probably couldn’t lure a cinched-waist fanatic into shift dress territory.

Of course, brides-to-be are doing something us laypeople aren’t: They’re trying to craft a carefully curated palette, one devoid of too many rogue colors. So the shopping-by-palette journey makes some sense. Still, brides-to-be are likely shopping by aesthetic, too—which is why it actually may make sense to settle on a look, or style, or shape and then further restrict by color. At least, such is the course of action we’re advocating for today.

Forever Unique Ruffle One-Shoulder Mini, $174 at ASOS

This one-shoulder mini looks like it walked straight off the runway and onto ASOS’ website.

Tulle One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $103 at ASOS

A classic one-shoulder bridesmaid dress silhouette if we’ve ever seen one.

Oh My Love One-Shoulder Midi Dress, $21 at ASOS

A one-shoulder bridesmaid dress so sleek, your bridal party will be jumping at the chance to re-wear it.

Hammered Satin One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $30 at ASOS

A silhouette so versatile it’s fit for any setting—and maybe any season, too.

One-Shoulder Metallic Plisse Midi Dress, $43 at ASOS

Proof that one-shoulder bridesmaid dresses can absolutely work during the winter.

Pearl-Embellished One-Shoulder Mini Prom Dress, $39 at ASOS

Because one-shoulder bridesmaid dresses aren’t strictly sleek sophistication.

Likely Packard Dress, $111 at Revolve

Sexy without being wedding-inappropriate, this one-shoulder bridesmaid dress will be begging for a date night re-wear.

Drape One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $87 at ASOS

If we’re being honest, satin bridesmaid dresses are always a good idea.

One-Shoulder Ruffle Midi Bodycon Dress, $33.50 at ASOS

A no-fail silhouette rendered in a totally wedding-friendly palette.

One-Shoulder Hammered Satin Mini Dress, $30 at ASOS

In case you had your heart set on something seriously statement-making.

Vero Moda Lace One-Shoulder Mini Dress, $37 at ASOS

Fun, flirty and fit for all kinds of occasions.

Lovers + Friends Marigold Gown, $198 at Revolve

We love seeing 2019’s marigold yellow color trend creeping its way into the bridal landscape.

Morgan One-Shoulder Pleat-Front Mini Dress, $43 at ASOS

Veritably adorable and veritably perfect for any season.

City Goddess One-Shoulder Midi Dress, $33.50 at ASOS

A lavender midi so cute your bridesmaids might try to pass it off as brunch-appropriate.

Vero Moda Ruffle One-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress, $46 at ASOS

Because one-shoulder dresses can totally work for outdoor, backyard or beachy weddings, too.

Ruffle Shoulder Scuba Mini Dress, $22 at ASOS

If you think this baby blue dress is cute from the front, you have to see it from the back.

Jarlo Ruffle Frill One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $166 at ASOS

Drop-dead gorgeous—and fit for any formal wedding.

Lovers + Friends Lazo Midi Dress, $168 at Revolve

So stunning we hardly feel the need to justify its inclusion.

City Goddess One-Shoulder Dress, $22.50 at ASOS

Such a classic bridesmaid color.

Bardot Fishtail Maxi Dress, $95 at ASOS

A one-shoulder bridesmaid dress at its most elegant.

Elliatt Valencia Dress, $138 at Revolve

A one-shoulder dress so sleek your bridesmaids might just want to wear it to the rehearsal dinner, too.

Lavish Alice Satin Ruched One-Shoulder Mini Dress, $49 at ASOS

Ruching is oh-so trendy in 2019—and we’re not at all surprised to see it making its way into the bridal sphere.

One-Shoulder Structured Mini Dress, $30 at ASOS

It’s your wedding—make it edgy if you want to.

