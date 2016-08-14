One-Shoulder Bras: Lingerie’s Answer to the One-Shoulder Top

There’s no denying fashion’s current obsession with all things shoulder: off-the-shoulder, cold shoulder, one shoulder—any excuse to flash a little upper arm and clavicle, and we’ll take it.

While a good strapless bra should get the job done in most cases, one-shoulder bras have the advantage of also being cute enough to show off. The asymmetric styles tend to be on the sportier side, sized from small to large rather than by cup and band sizes, so they may not be ideal for larger busts—but if you have a smaller chest and tend to live in bralettes, they may be exactly the thing to add to your repertoire.

Ahead, shop eight of our favorite one-shoulder bras from brands like Solow, Aerie, and Urban Outfitters’ Without Walls.