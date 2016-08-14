StyleCaster
One-Shoulder Bras: Lingerie’s Answer to the One-Shoulder Top

One-Shoulder Bras: Lingerie’s Answer to the One-Shoulder Top

One-Shoulder Bras: Lingerie’s Answer to the One-Shoulder Top
There’s no denying fashion’s current obsession with all things shoulder: off-the-shoulder, cold shoulder, one shoulder—any excuse to flash a little upper arm and clavicle, and we’ll take it.

While a good strapless bra should get the job done in most cases, one-shoulder bras have the advantage of also being cute enough to show off. The asymmetric styles tend to be on the sportier side, sized from small to large rather than by cup and band sizes, so they may not be ideal for larger busts—but if you have a smaller chest and tend to live in bralettes, they may be exactly the thing to add to your repertoire.

Ahead, shop eight of our favorite one-shoulder bras from brands like Solow, Aerie, and Urban Outfitters’ Without Walls.

One-Shoulder Bralette, $9.98 (was $24.95); at Aerie

Solow Asymmetrical Cutout Sports Bra, $62; at Shopbop

dMondaine Aba Adjustable One-Shoulder Bra, $80; at Net-A-Porter

Low-Impact One-Shoulder Sports Bra, $12.90; at Forever 21

Without Walls Reflective One-Shoulder Bra, $24.99 (was $59); at Urban Outfitters

Lady One-Shoulder Sports Bra, $40; at Zobha

Without Walls One Shoulder Bra, $24.99 (was $34); at Urban Outfitters

Fashion Forms One-Shoulder Bandeau Bra, $18; at Lord & Taylor

