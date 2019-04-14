15 One-Pot Spring Dinners Even Your Picky Eaters Will Love

Scroll To See More Images

Now that spring is (almost, maybe) here, I’m guessing you want to spend more time outside and less time in the kitchen. And, with the days getting longer, it’s sometimes possible to go for a walk or play in the yard after dinner as well as before. The only thing is, those dinner dishes won’t wash themselves. Enter: one-pot spring dinners that are tasty, filling, and so easy to clean up after.

The following meals all come together in a single pot, and combine simple favorites like rice, pasta, and potatoes with a dose of vegetables and protein. In other words, they’re well-rounded meals, but they’re also pretty kid-friendly. Many of them also have a generous amount of cheese, which definitely helps sway picky eaters who may be on the fence about things like asparagus or broccoli.

The next time you’re looking to get in and out of the kitchen as quickly as possible, try a one-pot spring dinner recipe from the list below. All are relatively simple, and only call for ingredients you can find at any grocery store.

One-Pot Enchilada Skillet

This enchilada skillet saves you the time of rolling and filling individual tortillas, by calling for cut-up bits of tortilla instead.

One-Pot Chicken Chow Mein

Forget takeout. This easy chicken chow mein is quick and packed with flavor.

One-Pot Spinach and Pea Pasta

If you’re having a hard time getting picky eaters to eat vegetables, this pea-filled pasta is a good place to start.

One-Pot Chicken Burrito Bowls

There’s enough cheese in one of these chicken burrito bowls to keep everybody happy.

One-Pot Spanish Tortilla

A Spanish tortilla is essentially a super thick potato pancake cooked in lots of olive oil and held together with a little bit of egg.

One-Pot Asparagus and White Bean Pasta

Asparagus is one of the most versatile spring vegetables around, and it tastes great in this easy one-pot pasta.

One-Pot Creamy Chicken and Spinach Gnocchi

This one-pot gnocchi is a real crowd pleaser, for kids and adults.

One-Pot Chicken and Broccoli Rice

This chicken and broccoli rice skillet may be no-fuss, but it hits all the food groups, and it’s plenty tasty.

One-Pot Chicken with Spring Vegetables

Yep, you can roast a whole chicken in a pan with veggies for a complete meal. The best part? You’ll probably have leftover meat for salads or sandwiches the next day.

One-Pot Chicken, Rice and Vegetables with Dill

This super simple pot of chicken, rice, and veggies gets a lot of flavor from a little bit of dill.

One-Pot Chinese Chicken and Rice

A sweet-savory sauce makes this Chinese chicken dinner one you’ll want to cook on repeat.

One-Pot Lemon Chicken, Asparagus and Orzo

Can’t decide between rice or pasta? Choose orzo, a hybrid of the two, and cook it with lemon chicken and asparagus.

One-Pot Greek Meatballs with Lemon Orzo Rice

Give spaghetti and meatballs a rest and try rice and meatballs instead.

One-Pot Greek Chicken and Rice Pilaf

The building blocks of this chicken-rice pilaf are simple, but herbs, lemon, and spice make it special.

One-Pot Cheesy Taco Skillet

Try something a little bit different for next taco Tuesday and reimagine the handheld favorite as a knife-and-fork taco skillet meal instead.

This article was originally published on SheKnows.