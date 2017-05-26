StyleCaster
Share

21 Majorly Chic One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Majorly Chic One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
One-Pieces
21 Start slideshow

Maybe you’re not too keen on showing a lot of skin, or maybe you want to be able to recruit half a dozen strangers for an impromptu game of beach volleyball—or maybe, just maybe, you simply prefer a one-piece swimsuit. (We hear ya.)

A few seasons ago, you’d have had to hunt down the manufacturers who make all the world’s lifeguard uniforms and probably place an order by mail, or, if you were lucky, head into a store marketed to women decades above your age-range and pick out one that was cut in all the wrong places—and then you’d probably have to deal with your friends making fun of you for ditching your bikini in the first place. But now, both luxury and mass retailers alike have finally swung to the opposite side of the pendulum, and chic one-piece options are everywhere—so much so, that we’ve had no trouble at all saying goodbye to our triangle two-pieces.

MORE: Here’s *Exactly* Which Spring Trends You Should Bother Buying

Even better, you don’t have to settle for two or three interchangeable and largely unflattering silhouettes: Brands like Alix and Jade Swim offer one-shoulder styles that could easily double as an off-duty bodysuit, and Reformation just launched its first line of swimwear, complete with a gingham-print monokini—or you could scoop up a ruffled style from Aerie or H&M, or opt for a color-blocked version that’s just begging to be worn with a pair of oversized sunglasses. Either way, the modest one-piece swimsuit isn’t just that: it’s majorly chic now, too—and we found 21 styles we’re dying to add to cart. It’s been real, bikinis. 

MORE: 21 Lightweight Transitional Coats to Welcome Spring

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Reformation Tropicana One-Piece Bathing Suit, $168; at Reformation

Aerie Pretty Texture One-Piece, $40; at Aerie

 

Photo: Aerie

J.Crew Tipped Seersucker Underwire Swimsuit, $110; at J.Crew

 

Photo: J.Crew

Andie Swim The Montauk Suit, $125; at Andie Swim

Araks Elmar One Piece, $325; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Araks

Jade Swim Apex One-Piece, $198; at Jade Swim

 

Photo: Jade Swim

ASOS Clean Cross Back Mono Stripe Swimsuit, $34; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

ASCENO V Neck One Piece in Marshmallow Arrow, $280; at Need Supply

 

Photo: ASCENO

H&M Swimsuit with Ruffles, $39.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Alix Seville One Piece, $225; at Alix

 

Photo: Alix

MIKOH Kilauea Swimsuit, $218; at Shopbop

 

Photo: MIKOH

Solid & Striped The Anne Marie One Piece, $168; at Revolve

 

Photo: Revolve

Zara Print Swimwear, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Eberjey So Solid Sasha One-Piece, $159; at Eberjey

 

Photo: Eberjay

Baserange Kinch Swimsuit in Eldorado, $150; at Need Supply

 

 

Photo: Need Supply

VYB Swim Desperado One Piece, $120; at VYB

 

Photo: VYB

CHRLDR Banana Leaf One Piece, $84; at Shopbop

 

Photo: CHRLDR

Panarea Veronica One Piece Nero, $180; at Panarea

 

Photo: Panarea

Topshop Extreme Plunge Marble Swimsuit, $45; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Valimare St Barths One Piece, $215; at Valimare

 

Photo: Valimare

Mara Hoffman Crochet Lace-Up One-Piece, $195; at The Dreslyn

 

 

Photo: Mara Hoffman

Next slideshow starts in 10s

6 Under-the-Radar Handbag Brands to Know Before They're Everywhere

6 Under-the-Radar Handbag Brands to Know Before They're Everywhere
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share