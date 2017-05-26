21 Majorly Chic One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

Maybe you’re not too keen on showing a lot of skin, or maybe you want to be able to recruit half a dozen strangers for an impromptu game of beach volleyball—or maybe, just maybe, you simply prefer a one-piece swimsuit. (We hear ya.)

A few seasons ago, you’d have had to hunt down the manufacturers who make all the world’s lifeguard uniforms and probably place an order by mail, or, if you were lucky, head into a store marketed to women decades above your age-range and pick out one that was cut in all the wrong places—and then you’d probably have to deal with your friends making fun of you for ditching your bikini in the first place. But now, both luxury and mass retailers alike have finally swung to the opposite side of the pendulum, and chic one-piece options are everywhere—so much so, that we’ve had no trouble at all saying goodbye to our triangle two-pieces.

Even better, you don’t have to settle for two or three interchangeable and largely unflattering silhouettes: Brands like Alix and Jade Swim offer one-shoulder styles that could easily double as an off-duty bodysuit, and Reformation just launched its first line of swimwear, complete with a gingham-print monokini—or you could scoop up a ruffled style from Aerie or H&M, or opt for a color-blocked version that’s just begging to be worn with a pair of oversized sunglasses. Either way, the modest one-piece swimsuit isn’t just that: it’s majorly chic now, too—and we found 21 styles we’re dying to add to cart. It’s been real, bikinis. ✌