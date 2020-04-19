Cute One-Piece Swimsuits That Are Perfectly on Trend

Sure, bikinis are a swimwear staple and may have previously been the go-to style, but today’s one-piece swimwear selection is chicer and more flattering than ever before. Whether you prefer a more modest silhouette and prefer to avoid showing off too much skin in public or want a fit that’s practical for swimming or beach volleyball (read: one that will stay put and not end up in a wardrobe malfunction) or maybe you simply prefer the design just because.

Sure, a decade or so ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find a style-forward one-piece that didn’t resemble a lifeguard uniform or something from your grandmother’s closet, but now one-pieces are undeniably on-trend, hugging your curves in all the right places and sporting avant-garde and apparel-inspired cuts and designs. In fact, cute one-piece swimwear pieces are literally everywhere at the moment—so much so, that you’ll probably have no trouble at all bidding farewell to your once-beloved triangle two-pieces. From color-blocked designs to styles with frills, ruffles, and flirty cut-out details, there’s certainly no shortage of fashionable one-pieces to choose from.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. CUPSHE Women's Solid Pink High Waisted One-Piece Swimsuit

This pretty-in-pink pastel blush one-piece features a flattering, textured fabric, high-rise cut and chic cut-out details that show a little skin without leaving you feeling overly-exposed. It’s also designed with a tie-back closure and comes with removable padding.

2. Hilor Women's One Piece Swimsuit

This tropical-print one-piece features one of the year’s biggest print trends. It also features a sophisticated one-shoulder and asymmetrical neckline design with ruffle accents for a feminine touch. Aside from being cute, it’s also practical, thanks to a fully lined interior to prevent a peek-a-boo situation at the beach or pool

3. COCOSHIP Retro One Piece Backless Bather Swimsuit

This glamorous and retro-style one-piece is just like a classic little black dress but in swimwear form. The flattering halter top neck works well for those with larger busts, while the ruching detail creates a flattering fit for your mid-section.