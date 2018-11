What: A colorblock, one-piece swimsuit in bluebell and orange sherbert, with structured underwire cups and adjustable straps.

Why: The colors’ dividing line hits right at your natural waist, which slims and minimizes that area while accentuating the bust and hips.



How: It stands alone or would look great with a big straw beach hat, and also works under a chic pair of shorts.

Bluebell Colorblock Swimsuit, $68; at Topshop