Editor’s Pick: The Perfect One-Piece Swimsuit—Covered in James Franco’s Face

I’m not usually one to crush on a celebrity, but James Franco‘s face is the stuff that teenage girl dreams are made of. The combination of his off-kilter charm, his “I just misbehaved but I know you’ll always forgive me” smirk, and his dark, smoldering eyes make him the ideal candidate for a poster I certainly would have taped to my bedroom door in high school. And although his quirky behavior may be considered strange or downright creepy, that doesn’t mean I can’t stop loving the part of him that’s Daniel Desario from “Freaks and Geeks.”

That brings us to today’s editor’s pick: A one=piece swimsuit covered in James Franco photos. Knowing that this is probably the closest his mug will ever get to my body, I wanted it immediately.

One-pieces are a major trend for summer, and finding styles that are high-cut enough at the leg for maximum elongation are key. They also come with the perks of flattering your waistline, showcasing fun prints, and preventing wardrobe malfunctions during any sort of water-related activity. Does this suit pass the test? Check, check, and check.

One caveat: This glorious piece of Franco fandom is designed by Clashist and it’s a limited edition so pick it up before it’s too late.

Clashist ‘James Franco’ One-Piece Swimsuit, $120; at Nordstrom