20 Small Portion Dinner Recipes That Won’t Leave You with Days of Leftovers

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Dinner Recipe Ideas | Healthy Single Person Meal Ideas
Photo: Pinch of Yum

Making recipes when you live alone can be tough at times, as the ones you’ll find on Pinterest are usually fit for a family of four. When you’re only cooking for one, single person dinner recipes are the perfect go-to option for making yourself a filling meal that won’t leave you with a week’s worth of leftovers. (Hey, as much as we love them, do you really want to reheat the same meal more than once or twice in a row?)

From savory Zucchini Corn Chowder to spicy Mexican Taco Salad, your single-portion dinners no longer have to be as boring as tossing a chicken breast on the stove with some asparagus and a side salad.

Spice things up in the kitchen, single or not, with these small portion dinner recipes in the gallery below.

 

 

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Zucchini Corn Chowder

Zucchini Corn Chowder

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Thai Noodle Salad

Thai Noodle Salad

Photo: Pinch of Yum
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Skinny Egg Salad Sliders

Skinny Egg Salad Sliders

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Boats

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Boats

Photo: Pinch of Yum
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Lighter Spaghetti Pea Carbonara

Lighter Spaghetti Pea Carbonara

Photo: Chef Savvy
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad

BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad

Photo: Baking with Blondie
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Garlic Cilantro Lime Slaw

Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Garlic Cilantro Lime Slaw

Photo: Pinch of Yum
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Salmon and Couscous

Salmon and Couscous

Photo: Jamie Oliver
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Veggie Hummus Sandwich

Veggie Hummus Sandwich

Photo: Cooking Classy
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Southwestern Wraps

Southwestern Wraps

Photo: Jo Cooks
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Avocado Sandwich

Avocado Sandwich

Photo: Hurry Up the Food
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | California Turkey Club Wrap

California Turkey Club Wrap

Photo: Tastes Lovely
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Pork Pita with Fried Black Beans and Apple Celery Slaw

Pork Pita with Fried Black Beans and Apple Celery Slaw

Photo: Singly Scrumptious
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Superfood Green Smoothie Bowl

Superfood Green Smoothie Bowl

Photo: The Roasted Root
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Kale and Quinoa Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Kale and Quinoa Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Photo: Jo Cooks
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad

Photo: Jo Cooks
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Summer Salad Strawberry Vinaigrette

Summer Salad Strawberry Vinaigrette

Photo: Occasionally Eggs
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Creamy Pork Chop with Mustard and Apples

Creamy Pork Chop with Mustard and Apples

Photo: Singly Scrumptious
STYLECASTER | Tasty Small Portion Dinner Recipes | Easy Fettuccine Alfredo for One

Easy Fettuccine Alfredo for One

Photo: Baking Mischief

