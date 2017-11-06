20 Small Portion Dinner Recipes That Won’t Leave You with Days of Leftovers

Making recipes when you live alone can be tough at times, as the ones you’ll find on Pinterest are usually fit for a family of four. When you’re only cooking for one, single person dinner recipes are the perfect go-to option for making yourself a filling meal that won’t leave you with a week’s worth of leftovers. (Hey, as much as we love them, do you really want to reheat the same meal more than once or twice in a row?)

From savory Zucchini Corn Chowder to spicy Mexican Taco Salad, your single-portion dinners no longer have to be as boring as tossing a chicken breast on the stove with some asparagus and a side salad.

Spice things up in the kitchen, single or not, with these small portion dinner recipes in the gallery below.