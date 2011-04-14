One of Our Favorite French Brands Launches Sunglasses: Video

Just in time for spring! L’Agence, founded in 2008 by LA agent Margaret Maldonado, has collaborated with Sama on its first set of sunglasses.

Model Marike LeRoux plays a sort of goth version of Marliyn Monroe with her long dark hair, donning a slim and sexy black dress with what looks like jean bikini bottoms, revealed by the fan blowing up her dress (get the Monroe reference?). She twirls and spins, looking flawless to Edith Piaf’s “La Foule.” You have to be crazy not to get these.

How long until they sell out? 72 hours?