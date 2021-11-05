The ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Cast Reveals Who’s Most Likely to Get Away With Murder & More Superlatives

If you love teen dramas like Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl, One of Us Is Lying should be on your watch list. The show, which premiered on Peacock on October 7, 2021, is a murder mystery about five high school students who are framed for the murder of their classmate.

The series—which is based on Karen M. McManus’ 2017 novel of the same name—revolves five students at the fictional Bayview High: Simon Simon, Addy, Cooper, Bronwyn and Nate, who are given detention on the same day. When Simon, who runs a online gossip page about his high school, has a sudden and fatal allergic reaction, the other four—each of whom have a reason to kill him—are investigated for murder.

In honor of the release of One of Us Is Lying, STYLECASTER played a game of superlatives with four of the cast members—Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn) and Cooper van Grootel (Nate)—where they answered murder-themed questions—such as who is the most likely to kill someone IRL and who is the most likely to get murdered. Watch the One of Us Is Lying cast play murder superlatives in the video above.

One of Us Is Lying is available to stream on Peacock.

