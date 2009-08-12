One Night Only

We gave you the Fashion Week Calendar already, and while hints have been rolling in for the night we’ve all been waiting for, there has been no official Fashion Night Out schedule set.

Yesterday The Cut posted a fairly comprehensive list of what’s going on from Isaac Mizrahi‘s in-store cabaret performance to drinks at Sir in Williamsburg, every neighborhood of the city is getting involved.

Where will you be on the 10th? Drinking PBR with Billy Reid or listening to Tom Binns and Harley Viera-Newton spin?