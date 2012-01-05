A One-Night-Only Twilight Theater Extraveganza!

The Twilight madness just keeps getting better. After record-breaking ticket sales for the most recent chapter in the sparkly vampire-filled series, why not take it one step further? That’s right, people: Twilight is coming to Broadway (well, off-Broadway if you want to get all technical).

But of course, these Twihards can never do things like us non-blood hungry folk. So if you want to catch this staged reading of the Twilight saga, you’ll have to make sure you’re in NYC on January 16th, because this magical show is one night only. We’re a little confused about why this money magnet isn’t going to stick around longer, but since the names Harry Potter and Hermione Granger show up on the character list, we’re definitely going to sneak our way in any way we can.

We’re left questioning how much of the show will rely on parody and to what extent the director will maintain Twilight‘s basic plot line. But for that we’ll have to wait. In the meantime, we want to know what you think about the Twilight musical. Are you going to fight for a spot in the theater? Let us know in the comments section below!

