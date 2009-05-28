One Man’s Trash

Paul Smith is known for his lighthearted, cheeky design sensibilities and now the British designer is taking it to the streets. Smith has designed rubbish bins, shaped as giant rabbits, to be placed around London. The five-foot tall bunny, in British racing green, holds a wastepaper bag. When a piece of trash is tossed in, its giant ears light up and sparkle. The piece is part of the upcoming Super Contemporary Commissions show at London’s Design Museum, which runs from June 3 to October 4.

If you visit London, watch out for the bunnies to pop up in Covent Garden and Holland Park.