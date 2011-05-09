One Girl’s Journey From Man Getter to Man Repeller

Sarah Lindig is a pretty, well-dressed intern (aka junior team member) here at StyleCaster. We recently brought her to fashion mecca Kirna Zabete to introduce her to Leandra Medine, a girl who might be considered just your far above average styling college chick, except that she lives by the ethos of the hilarious, engaging and totally spot-on blog of her making, The Man Repeller.
Leandra’s mission: to take Sarah from a “Man Getter” to a “Man Repeller.” Click through to see how she did it with some mid-makeover changes herself in her own words.
All Photos: Joseph D’Arco
All Slide Show Text: Leanda Medine
Before the kiss of man repelling, she was a regular girl next door. Men love the girls next door. They know how to cook and shit. Fail.
I on the other hand, pop in wearing silk utility accents, a shoulder padded Sandro blouse (because the jacket lacked it, duh) and some sweet Chloe booties. Pop leg for dramatic effect.
This is me, draped in crocheted Rick Owens sartorial seaweed.
Just a moment earlier I looked over at Sarah and remarked, "You're so screwed." Hehe, hehe, hehe.
Two words: hot loins. Another two words: on me.
She's nervous. I don't blame her.
Engaged in the ultimate white girl problem: Proenzas or Alaias? Proenzas or Alaias?
As you can see, I've settled on a Proenza dress and Alaia shoes. I am very good at meeting myself half way.
Violent weaponry that triples as jewelry and a monocle? Talk about a bang for your buck. Or a stab for it...
First, I put girlfriend in a L'Wren Scott slip dress. She shakes it like jello, makes the boys say hello. Not for long though.
It ain't a makeover if I can't makeover myself too. Just slipped into a little metallic Rick Owens to button her up. Really set the mood, you know.
She didn't understand why I'd button her to the collar. Here, I shake my head in dismay.
Alotta' Alaia, right this way.
The Giambattista Valli dress is cool, but do you know what's cooler? Questionable leather hardware. By Celine. Is it belt? Is it a team jersey? Who knows, who cares.
I demand a top knot. She attempts to create one.
'Attempts' is the operative word.
Finally, I teach her a lesson in sumo-styling.
Accessories that double as torture instruments, very right now.
And in the final look, we've traded in sherbet suede Alaias for black suede Alaias equipped with sexual innuendos et al. Labial pleating, anyone? Anyone?
And the final look! Let's count the trends: color blocking, check. Open toe boot win, check. Top knot, check. Bucket bag, check. LEATHER HARNESS, big check. Yes sure you can see her legs but come on now, we're not nuns here. Not in the literal sense at least.
I know, I know, she needs an ascot. I don't want to talk about it.
And finally, my last wardrobe change. The dress was practically begging for Balenciaga shoes that double as sacks and so shoe sacks it did receive. Alright, now who's next?