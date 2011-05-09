One Girl’s Journey From Man Getter to Man Repeller

Sarah Lindig is a pretty, well-dressed intern (aka junior team member) here at StyleCaster. We recently brought her to fashion mecca Kirna Zabete to introduce her to Leandra Medine, a girl who might be considered just your far above average styling college chick, except that she lives by the ethos of the hilarious, engaging and totally spot-on blog of her making, The Man Repeller.

Leandra’s mission: to take Sarah from a “Man Getter” to a “Man Repeller.” Click through to see how she did it with some mid-makeover changes herself in her own words.

All Photos: Joseph D’Arco

All Slide Show Text: Leanda Medine