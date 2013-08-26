One Direction To Perform at This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

They may seem slightly goofy and relatively apathetic regarding their massive global fame, but the One Direction boys are far more professional than it may appear—and their careers are only starting to take off. Aside from a big win at last night’s MTV VMAs (not to mention some awesome candid shots of the boys hanging with Rihanna), they also have a line of charitable back-to-school goods with Office Depot, and just landed a major gig: Performing at this Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Yes, the dapper lads (Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, to be precise) will perform the annual Victoria’s Secret extravaganza in November according to The Sun.

Funnily enough, this is one of music’s most high-profile gigs, with last year’s star-studded lineup including heavy hitters like Justin Bieber, RiRi, and Bruno Mars. Although the 1D guys are already megastars, having their face plastered on one of TV’s most popular broadcasts of the year will only increase awareness.

The boys are no strangers to models, with cad-in-training Styles previously having a dalliance with fellow it-Brit Cara Delevingne prior to his fling with Taylor Swift. Put it this way: We can only imagine how much fun everyone will be having backstage!

UPDATE: Oh no! Apparently, the boys of One Direction are not performing after all (or at least they haven’t been confirmed as of yet). A rep from Victoria’s Secret denied the claims.

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

The Best GIFs From the MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift and J. Lo Perform “Jenny From the Block”

Miley Cyrus’ Wild Rap