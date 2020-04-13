This Is Not a Drill—One Direction Might Reunite in Honor of Their 10th Anniversary

An artist page photo with all five members in it. A formerly-defunct One Direction website now online. A Google search, which shows Zayn is no longer listed as an ex-member. These are all One Direction 2020 reunion clues that fans have picked up on in April 2020, but the sweetest confirmation has just seemed to arrive via “secret” sources with Page Six. Normally, we wouldn’t believe them. But these hints just feel too true to ignore!

According to the outlet, the boys are planning on a rare reunion special in honor of the group’s 10-year anniversary coming up on July 23, 2020. A tour is reportedly “ruled out,” which especially makes sense given all the recent concert cancelations. But that doesn’t mean they’re not cooking up several other ideas, which could include anything from a television special to new music. I know. Directioners, you can scream now.

Hardcore fans of the British boyband already knew something was up in recent weeks when they spotted some changes on social media. Notably, the guys started following One Direction’s official Twitter account again. And despite their massive feud following 27-year-old Zayn Malik’s departure from the group in 2015, the other One Direction members—including 26-year-olds Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and 28-year-old Louis Tomlinson—have all started following Gigi Hadid’s beau on Instagram and Twitter again.

According to a Page Six source who is “close to one of the singer’s management teams,” they are looking to make something good happen given the current worldwide circumstances. “There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles,” the source says. “Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually. But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen.” The same source adds:

“They’ve watched how the Rolling Stones have managed to keep the group together as well as their solo careers through the decades. Each of the boys wants to somehow thank the fans for their ten years of loyalty. Despite each of their solo successes, each of them knows that the greatest thanks they can give to their fans is for them to do something together in tribute to where things began. Their relationships are very different now to how they used to be but individually they know they wouldn’t be where they are now without what the group achieved together.”

But don’t take this anonymous source’s word for it. Liam Payne hinted big-time at the reunion himself when speaking to U.K. paper, The Sun. “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” he shared on April 9. “There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”

Now we just have to wait and see what that looks like.