One Direction Goes High Fashion: Patrick Demarchelier Shoots Boy Band For British Vogue

There’s simply no way you don’t know about British boy band One Direction. Either your little sister thinks they’re the hottest thing since Justin Bieber, you’ve seen their names splashed across the tabloids (namely the band’s resident bad boy Harry Styles) or you can’t get their appallingly catchy single “What Makes You Beautiful” out of your head. While they’re always dressed to impress, they’re seriously upping their fashion cred with a spread in the December issue of British Vogue.

Shot by famed fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, the boys are clad in dapper suits with polka dot ties, while other shots from the spread see them posing alongside British model Edie Campbell. It’s an pretty big deal to be photographed by Demarchelier, who’s known primarily for his photographs of his close friend Princess Diana and the slew of A-list models he’s shot for high-profile magazine covers (including Claudia Schiffer, Gisele Bundchen and Naomi Campbell). Something tells us this issue will sell massively and that this spread will be pinned up on many a teenage girl’s wall.

And you thought boy bands went out of style with Adidas snap pants.