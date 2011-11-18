One Day Until Versace for H&M: Who’s Buying It Early?

The countdown is finally almost over! H&M will be releasing its Versace collection tomorrow in stores across the US of A. Tonight, lucky editors and shoppers will be able to purchase the collection at a discounted rate — as if we weren’t already super stoked.

We visited the showroom last week to check out the line in all its glory. Obviously, we also took this opportunity to pick out the pieces we’ll be making a beeline to snag. Have we mentioned the black pleated mini-skirt with gold metal detailing? It’s Clueless’ Cher meets the Crow in a glorious and dysfunctional marriage. Be sure to follow us on Instagram (profile name: StyleCaster) today for a live feed of all the craziness and to see which editors are willing to go the extra mile to score some major swag.