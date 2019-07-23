I’m Honestly Screaming at Every Look from the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Premiere

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no denying that red carpet events are one of my absolute favorite things to witness. I can never get enough of my favorite celebrities strutting in their incredible ensembles, hanging out, chatting and posing for photos (which I typically add to every mood board ever). On Monday night, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere was filled with so many impeccable looks that I’ve been actually screaming at every! single! outfit! These stars know how to shine, friends, and that’s exactly what they were doing on this red carpet.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood red carpet was filled with Old Hollywood glam updated for 2019. So many incredible celebrities attended the premiere along with the cast—I guess that’s what happens when Quentin Tarantino releases a film—and everyone was dressed impeccably. From Margot Robbie and Vanessa Hudgens killing the sartorial game (Who’s even surprised?) to other cast members (Leonardo DiCaprio looked particularly dapper.) and guests of the premiere (Maya Hawk’s outfit is one you have to see.), these red carpet looks were fantastic. Most red carpet events don’t have a theme, per say, but you can usually tell what kind of film is premiering based on the ensembles. It seemed at though each star included a little bit of Old Hollywood into their looks, and it truly paid off. Catch me swooning over these outfits all day.

To give you a taste of what I’ve been ranting about, I picked out some of my favorite outfits from the night. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere red carpet was a gorgeous array of beautiful ensembles, and I’ll probably never be over it. The film premieres July 26, so until you can sit in a theater and enjoy these stylish actors, you’ll have to settle for the premiere photos.

1. Maya Hawke in Olivier Theyskens

2. Britney Spears in Nookie

3. Margot Robbie

4. Dylan Brosnan

5. Eli Roth

6. Leonardo DiCaprio in Giorgio Armani

7. Toni Basil

8. Quentin Tarantino

9. Austin Butler

10. Adriana Lima

11. Sofia Vergara

12. Brad Pitt

13. Margaret Qualley

14. Vanessa Hudgens

15. Lorenza Izzo

16. Rumer Willis

17. Sydney Sweeney