We Need to Talk About All The Feet In ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Quentin Tarantino’s latest film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is out in theaters today. It’s getting great reviews so far, and practically every A-list actor appears in it. But we’re not here to talk about the film’s artistic merit. We are here to discuss the feet, and we’re sorry in advance. Apparently, Tarantino’s foot fetish is all over OUATH.

This isn’t new. Tarantino has long been known for having a thing for feet, and he makes no effort to hide it from his movies. Two of his most popular movies, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, both highlight Uma Thurman’s feet. In From Dusk Till Dawn, Tarantino made his signature cameo to… suck on Salma Hayek’s toes. If you don’t believe us, just look up “Tarantino feet supercut” on YouTube and prepare to cringe.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is more of the same. It’s two hours and 45 minutes long and there are toes galore. The film takes place in the summer of 1969, so the whole barefoot aesthetic fits right in. People are roasting Tarantino for it.

Over on Twitter, observant viewers who have already seen the new movie are calling attention to how many random feet shots are in it.

You don’t even have to head to the movie theater to see this for yourself. Just watch the trailer, where you’ll see bare feet literally within the first 45 seconds.

Now that we know about this phenomenon, we won’t be able to help but notice every single shot of a bare foot in the movie, which may or may not detract from the viewing experience. File this under “Stuff We Wish We Didn’t Know.”