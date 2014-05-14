12 Celebrities Who Faded Into Obscurity

Fame is a cruel mistress. All too many times, we’ve seen actors star in top-grossing movies and generally be on top of the world, and the next second, he or she’s faded into obscurity never to be seen again (except maybe on TMZ’s “memba them?! feature.)
For some of these types, celebrity was probably an undue burden—something they might never have really wanted, but something that came with the movie-making territory. For others, it was something dangling above their heads, just beyond reach.
Whatever the reason, the 12 once-famous stars we’ve rounded up were at the top of fame mountain at one time and are now, well, lost on its trail, so to speak.
Click through and let us know: Which stars you think deserve to be back in the limelight!
Josh Hartnett
Hartnett was poised to be the next huge Hollywood hearthrob, (the guy dated Scarlett Johanssen, after all). And then? He started parting his hair in the middle.
Mischa Barton
Remember when everyone was obsessed with Mischa on "The O.C."? She did absolutely nothing with that power.
Bridget Fonda
Fonda starred in one of our favorite action movies, "Point of No Return," and then promptly disappeared. Her last movie role was in 2002.
Mena Suvari
Okay, okay, she's on "Chicago Fire," fine. But we don't watch that show, so it's like we haven't seen her since "American Beauty."
Rachel Leigh Cook
Cook played Laney Boggs in the iconic '90s movie "She's All That." These days, she's some TNT series we've never heard of.
Thora Birch
Thora Birch hasn't actually made a movie since she was in the stellar 2010 Lifetime Original Movie about the Gloucester, Massachusetts, pregnancy pact, titled, appropriately, "The Pregnancy Pact." Please watch, if you haven't already.
Calista Flockhart
Calista played the eponymous "Ally McBeal" for five seasons and then went on to the drama "Brothers and Sisters," which was canceled in 2011. She hasn't done anything since.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
She made it big as Meadow Soprano, and played herself on "Entourage," but hasn't really done much since.
Skeet Ulrich
We always thought Ulrich was a little bit Johnny Depp-esque, no? His last major role was on the short-lived "Law & Order: LA" spin-off. Oops.
Nick Stahl
Stahl starred in HBO's haunting "Carnivale," and then promptly fell into obscurity. He made headlines last year after his wife reported him missing and on drugs (he eventually turned up).
Brandon Routh
Routh starred in the 2006 Superman reboot "Superman Returns" but then ended up doing a couple of TV series rather than more films. His last job was voicing a video game.
Sean William Scott
From "Dude Where's My Car?" to "Dude Where's My Career." Sorry, too obvious?
