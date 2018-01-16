20 On-Trend Clutches to Add to Your Handbag Collection

Any fashion-conscious woman knows what a major role accessories can play in an outfit. For everyday use, we might grab the same goes-with-everything handbag, but when we’re headed somewhere special—a wedding or black-tie event, say—or even a casual event that you just don’t want to lug a giant tote to, clutches can be key.
Whether you’re more of a classic gal and go with a striped or textured clutch, or you’re ready to try something over-the-top or extra-fancy, there is an on-trend clutch that will perfectly compliment your outfit.
Ready to see some of our current favorite shoppable clutches, along with the best styling inspo? Click through the slideshow ahead.
Textured
Whether it's velvet, suede, or fuzzy, all the interesting textures can be seen on street style stars everywhere (even on their handbags!) lately. Paired with simple garments, these clutches can serve as a talking point everyone will ask about.
Photo:
Getty
Textured
Vienna burgundy velvet wristlet clutch, $44 at TOBI
Textured
Neely & Chloe No. 23 The Large Clutch Suede, $188 at Neely & Chloe
Textured
Lulus Wild Nights rust red velvet foldover clutch, $48 at Lulus
Striped
Stripes are the ultra-modern pattern that will truly never go out of style. Whether they're created with sequins, go up and down, or side-to-side, this classic pattern works nicely with just about any outfit and will stay on-trend for years to come.
Photo:
Getty
Striped
Pippa black and white striped hard case clutch, $66 at TOBI
Over-the-Top
Whether you're headed into the office or to a party on the weekend, an over-the-top clutch can truly make a statement. Choose a bright colored clutch to bring a pop of color to your outfit or pair a sequinned number with your already fancy outfit to be extra AF.
Photo:
Getty
Over-the-Top
Modcloth Iridescent Essence clutch, $39 at Modcloth
Over-the-Top
Nine West Mini Anndi Clutch, $59 at Nine West
On a Chain
Clutches are super chic until the moment when you need to use both hands. When you need to be hands-free, grabbing a clutch that has a chain strap as a holding option can really save the day.
Photo:
Getty
On a Chain
Lulus Sweet Belle forest green velvet clutch, $35 at Lulus
On a Chain
Nine West Aleksei medium clutch, $69 at Nine West
On a Chain
Cuyana chain clutch, $195 at Cuyana
With Words
From designer logos and names to fun quotes and sayings, clutches that are covered in words are everywhere lately. It's a great way to show off your funky personality and bring a spice of something fun to your look.
Photo:
Getty
With Words
Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Box graffiti painted wood clutch, $2675 at Luisa via Roma
With Words
Sam Edelman Layton verbiage clutch, $118 at Shopbop