I’m hearing rumors about Top Shop assembling a high-end floor in the main UK shop. It seems that 12 designers from around the world are being tapped to collaborate on new collections. I’m pretty excited about this since 1. given the power of this retail giant, we can only expect these 12 designers to be amazing talents and 2. my favorite skinnies are from Top Shop, so there will always be a special place in my heart for the store.

It’s still brewing so let me know if you hear any details!