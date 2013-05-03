On the Auction Block: A Real Meteorite and a 1968 Aston Martin

Thank goodness for those tax returns. This month, high-rollers will have plenty of opportunities burn through a little “mad” money, be it on an ultra-collectible sports cars from Bonhams’ Aston Martin Works Sale or or an 18 karat white gold watch signed by Patek Philippe himself.

If that doesn’t inspire some reckless spending, maybe original works by modern art greats like Gerard Richter or Robert Indiana will.

Still clutching those purse strings? Maybe a Martian meteorite (which served as “evidence” for the possibility of life on the red planet) or a rare Navajo chief blanket is just the thing for your mantlepiece.

1 of 10 1968 Aston Martin Volante Convertible: If you only make it to one auction this month, make Bonham's sale of vintage Aston Martins, our favorite specimen of which is this very James Bond-worthy DB6 Volante convertible—the first "soft-top" of the series. Estimated $500,000 - $560,000, May 18 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams Ancient Chinese Snuff Bottles: Bad habits call for particularly good accessories, and these ancient Chinese snuff bottles from the Mary and George Block collection (heading to Sotheby's this month) fits the bill to a tee. Originally made for the Imperial Court, these bottles kept all manner of sins safe from the elements in their colorful enamel casings carved with agate and finished with painted glass. Estimated $12,000 to $50,000; May 27 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys Edward Hopper, "Blackwell's Island": "Blackwell's Island"—known today as Roosevelt Island—is among the most iconic of Edward Hopper's lonely American canvases. Painted in 1928, the image depicts grey concrete buildings against a cloudy sky and a churning East River. Estimated $15,000,000 to $20,000,000; May 23 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies Louis Vuitton Luggage: A serious luggage collection is a necessary for any haute traveler, and nothing says you've arrived like a Louis Vuitton trunk. This late 19th century version—with leather and brass handles and an interior lined in ivory linen—looks like something someone might have brought aboard the Titanic. Estimated $6,000; Online at Christies until May 2. Photo: Christies/Christies Martian Meteorite: This silvery meteorite landed in Tata, Mexico, on a hot summer night in July of 2011, and later served as "evidence" for the possibility of life on Mars for its oxygen isotopes. Talk about a conversation starter. Estimated $5,000 to $7,000; May 22 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams

Rare Navajo Blanket: It may look like a simple blanket, but this Navajo textile is a super-rare men's wrap blanket—more precisely, a Chief's "Bayeta" First Phase Wearing Blanket—and the highlight of a collection of collectible Navajo rugs heading to Sotheby's this month. Estimated $200,000 to $300,000; May 21 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys Historical Patek Phillippe: Described as "historically important" in the catalog notes, this 18 karat white gold perpetual calendar watch features moon phases, leap years, and a box hand-signed "Patek Phillippe, Geneva." Estimated $856,471 - $1,498,823; May 13 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies Gerhard Richter "Domplatz, Mailand": Produced during Gerhard Richter's photo-painting period, this image of Domplatz, Mailand is among the artist's most recognizable, displaying his technical expertise as well as ground-breaking use of photographic perspective. Estimated $30,000,000 to $40,000,000; May 14 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys Robert Indiana "Love": Perhaps one of the most famous works of the 20th century, Robert Indiana's lop-sided "Love" sculpture—one of a series five executed in 1999—would make a groovy, feel-good addition to any serious art collection. Estimated $1,200,000 to $1,800,000; May 16 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies The Star of Kashmir: When a ring is named something like "The Star of Kashmir," you know it's something special: set with a cushion-shaped sapphire (a whopping 19.88 carats) and two cushion-shaped diamonds (each 3 carats), we don't recommend wearing this sucker swimming—you'll sink straight to the bottom. Estimated $2,569,412 - $3,104,706, May 15 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies


















