Maurie and Eve is an Aussie collection that was born from a real life love story. Take a peek at the new look book and you will see why I’ve been on an online search frenzy for these pieces.

I have an unhealthy obsession with all designers that come from Australia. My closet is overflowing with Sass & Bide, Life with Bird, Tsubi, Zimmerman and more InSight bikinis than I like to admit.