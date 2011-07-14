On the Map: 13 International Designers You Need to Know

Let’s face it, technology keeps making our world smaller and the fashion industry is no exception. London, Paris, New York, and Milan aren’t the only cities generating awesome talent and buzz anymore. Berlin Fashion Week just wrapped up with some pretty major collections, and it was announced today that Japan will be joining the roster of stylish locations sponsored by Mercedes-Benz.

An entirely new slew of designers to discover can be overwhelming, I know, so that’s why I’ve scoped out the best of the best in fashion’s up-and-coming cities all the way from Australia to Copenhagen. Buckle your seat belts and click through to start a fashionable journey!