On the Map: 13 International Designers You Need to Know

Let’s face it, technology keeps making our world smaller and the fashion industry is no exception. London, Paris, New York, and Milan aren’t the only cities generating awesome talent and buzz anymore. Berlin Fashion Week just wrapped up with some pretty major collections, and it was announced today that Japan will be joining the roster of stylish locations sponsored by Mercedes-Benz.
An entirely new slew of designers to discover can be overwhelming, I know, so that’s why I’ve scoped out the best of the best in fashion’s up-and-coming cities all the way from Australia to Copenhagen. Buckle your seat belts and click through to start a fashionable journey!
Dawid Tomaszewski, Berlin
Is this the McQueen of Berlin? The designer, who has studied under fashion legend Vivienne Westwood, has a penchant for elaborate headwear and couture-like garment construction.
Kostas Murkudis, Berlin
Murkudis boasts an impressive resume that includes seven years at Helmut Lang as well as a creative director position at Industrie Magazine. So it is no wonder that this Grecian-born designer is one of the best at Berlin Fashion Week. His Spring 2012 collection takes that slashed knitwear thing pioneered by Rodarte to another level.
Vladimir Karaleev, Berlin
Karaleev, who hails from Bulgaria, is one of the must-see shows during Berlin Fashion Week. Known for his close ties to the art scene, the designer has perfected that whole "intentionally disheveled" look by juxtaposing frayed edges and loose layering with bold color palettes.
Baum und Pferdgarten, Copenhagen
Design duo Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave started this high-street label in 1999, and have since been outfitting cool Danish girls in their playful ensembles.
By Malene Birger, Copenhagen
The By Malene Birger brand is based off the ideal of refined, affordable luxury, and lucky for you, it is already sold stateside on Net-a-Porter and Shopbop.
Stine Goya, Copenhagen
A recent Central Saint Martins grad, Stine Goya has built her eponymous label off of her printmaking skills, resulting in enchanting collections for the fashion-forward girl. Here in the U.S., the contemporary line is already available at Urban Outfitters. Score!
G.V.G.V., Tokyo
G.V.G.V.'s one-name designer, Mug, has created a collection that, in a fantasy world, could outfit Proenza Schouler's kooky, slightly more eclectic little sister.
Plumpynuts, Tokyo
Although I still don't really understand the name behind the label, Plumpynuts designers Miyuki Omichi and Ayumi Kita have created a brand that never takes itself too seriously (as evidenced by the cute illustrations in their spring lookbook). The duo also has a limited edition line coming out this fall, entitled Tokyo Reworkers by O.K., based on the Plumpynuts archives.
??Banal Chic Bizarre, Tokyo
Leave it to the Japanse to provide us with a healthy dose of whimsy and color, and Banal Chic Bizarre is no exception for both men and women. The most recent collection cleverly melds together utilitarian detailing with a fun, bright palette.
Karla Spetic, Australia
Karla Spetic knows how to use color; the contrast between those soft, pastel tones and bold prints makes for a lust-worthy combination.
Ellery, Australia
Central Saint Martins grad Kym Ellery spent over four years developing her sartorial eye at super-cool aussie publication Russh before starting on her own label, which has been featured in the likes of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. A defining characteristic of Ellery's aesthetic is a structured shape paired with edgy detailing - Lady Gaga, you need to get on this.
Dion Lee, Australia
Newbie, Dion Lee, has received plenty of acclaim in Australia and abroad as a designer with bright future prospects in the international market. To add to all of the buzz, I would just like to say that I can't get enough of his structured tailoring and cool-toned color palette.
Yiorgos Eleftheriades, Greece
If fashion had a Greek god, it would be Yiorgos Eleftheriades. The designer, who actually shows his collections during Barcelona Fashion Week, has managed to find the perfect balance between the avant-garde and wearability in his collections.