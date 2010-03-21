On the Heels of Aspen Fashion Week– A Look at Pop-Up Shop, TENET

The term pop-up store can call to mind mega-giants hoping to rev up their brand image and appear less mainstream, via intimate, urban short-term stores– think Target and the Gap mini-marts in cities like New York and L.A. Jesse Warrens philosophy on the phenomenon of the pop-up couldnt be more different. We take advantage of real estate thats usually expensive. It allows us to find really good space, transform it, and create our vibe. That vibe is currently on display in Warrens latest short-term shopping endeavor, TENET, in Aspen, Colorado– which just wrapped up its very own fashion week on March 19.

After opening a successful pop-up venture in the Hamptons last summer, called TBD, Warren decided to take his expertise out West. I looked at several different places for a winter store– I thought Aspen would be great and theres nothing that looked like the vision we had for the store already there. I checked out other places in Miami and New York, but I wanted the shop to have an Americana/mountains feel and Aspen felt like the best place for it.

Once the city was determined, the work really started– securing the perfect space was chief among them. We look for a space that we can be creative with, in a good location, and that we can transform to our specifications. I dont think you know until you find it, Warren explains. With the lease on a clutch location signed in early December– TENET opened on Galena Street, which also houses such fancy names as Prada, Moncler, and Gucci– the business of creating an entire retail outlet, in ten days no less, began. That includedthesmall TENETteam– including Creative Director Greg Buntain–laying hardwood floors (sourced 2,500 miles away in Queens, NY) on top of carpet, painting the entire space white, tearing down walls to expose brick, personally welding copper into racks and shelving, sourcing a white Aspen birch tree, and covering cabinets with burlap and scrap wood.

One great way to decorate a store on a dime?– curate the shop with aesthetically appealing clothing, furniture, art, and other accoutrements that also happen to be for sale. With pieces from Brooklyn-based industrial designers including a stool from Bear and Lion and a table from Ian Collings, alongside art by big names like Philippe Remette and Damien Hirst sold on consignment– thats exactly what Warren did.

And dont forget about those very cool clothes. Many of the items offered are designed by Warrens fellow hometown New Yorkers, merchandised alongside old school heritage brands– think Rag & Bone, Unis, By Robert James, A.P.C., wings + horns, and 1000 mile boots from Wolverine. Although a somewhat sparse selection is available, TENET didnt completely let the ladies down– Helmut Lang , Bodkin, and Alexander Berardi are also on hand. Theres also a 1989 Honda GB 500 Caf Racer Motorcycle for sale– but, sadly for you bike enthusiasts, Warren mentioned an Australian may have already swiped that one up.

With boozy sponsors including PBR and Gosling’sdark rum– the Dark ‘n’ Stormy is the official drink of the store– TENET is also a destination for fabulous fetes, especially during last week’s Fashion Week. It seems the place has just about everything a fabulous Aspen vacationer could ever desire.

So whats in it for the rest of us not wintering in Colorado? Id like to continue opening up stores that have a similar aesthetic, different places in different seasons– well continue to open more stores like this one until we cant do it anymore. We could start our own label and produce some pieces ourselves. Theres a lot of different avenues that we can explore, Warren says. A tenet is defined as an opinion, doctrine, or idea– so far this TENET seems pretty cool.