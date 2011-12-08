On The Anniversary Of His Death, We Celebrate John Lennon

Today marks the 31st anniversary of John Lennon‘s death. He is one of the most iconic figures in the music industry, both as a member of the Beatles and as a solo artist and figure. Even decades after his passing, Lennon still has millions of fans and admirers.

As thousands of people flock to his tribute in Central Park and pass The Dakota, the scene of his death, every Lennon lover commemorates the day in their own way. A StyleCaster editor shared her tradition of going to Strawberry Fields in Central Park and then heading to Serendipity with a friend to drown her sorrows in frozen treats.

In a tribute to John Lennon, we’ve put together five images that capture Lennon’s spirit, along with reasons why he is still a relevant and important figure today.