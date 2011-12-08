On The Anniversary Of His Death, We Celebrate John Lennon

Today marks the 31st anniversary of John Lennon‘s death. He is one of the most iconic figures in the music industry, both as a member of the Beatles and as a solo artist and figure. Even decades after his passing, Lennon still has millions of fans and admirers.
As thousands of people flock to his tribute in Central Park and pass The Dakota, the scene of his death, every Lennon lover commemorates the day in their own way. A StyleCaster editor shared her tradition of going to Strawberry Fields in Central Park and then heading to Serendipity with a friend to drown her sorrows in frozen treats.
In a tribute to John Lennon, we’ve put together five images that capture Lennon’s spirit, along with reasons why he is still a relevant and important figure today.
John Lennon's solo album Imagine popularized the idea of protest songs. His tribute in Central Park is visited by millions of admirers every year.
John Lennon layered his lyrics and during his time with the Beatles experimented with cutting-edge recording techniques.
The Beatles founded their own record label, Apple, with the goal of opening up the music industry and bringing the arts to the people.
John and Yoko were the original peace 'bloggers,' creating a stir with their bed-in protest.
John Lennon's glasses have become synonymous with his person. They are one of the most recognizable fashion symbols in history.
