Meet Skellie, the Most Entertaining Basic Bitch on Instagram

Meet Skellie, your average Pumpkin Spice Latte-drinking, “Friends”-watching, Tinder-dating fashion girl, living her crazy life one perfectly-staged Instagram at a time. One thing that separates her from, well, everyone else you follow on social media? Skellie happens to be a skeleton. No, not like those fashion bloggers who Photoshop themselves to humorous proportions—an actual skeleton.

There’s definitely no shortage of satirical Instagram accounts trying to document the life of the so-called basic bitch, but none are as funny—or as spot-on—as OmgLiterallyDead, the platform on which Miss Skellie shows the world how much she’s obsessed with brunch. And relaxing. And, like, working out sometimes.

The account was started by Dana Herlihey, a Toronto-based social media manager, though she didn’t exactly set out with the goal of making Skellie an It-girl of Instagram.

“A plastic skeleton arrived at my office as a Halloween decoration [and] my coworkers and I really took to it,”Herlihey told us. “One day I came to work early and saw that someone had taped a Starbucks cup to [its] hand. I thought this was hilarious—it was at the height of the Pumpkin Spice Latte craze, so I took a photo and posted it to my personal Instagram. Needless to say, it all kind of snowballed from there.”

Barely three months in, Skellie has 127,000 followers (don’t be jealous now), a result of what Herlihey believes is a reflection of our own social media activities and cliché interests.

To wit, we were told Skellie would die to meet Beyoncé, Lil Bub, and Taylor Swift, likes avocado toast more than bowls of berries (“tough question”), and prefers Chris Hemsworth to Ryan Gosling. (“Ryan’s a bit 2012—Chris all the way.”)

“I think her relatability contributes a lot to the humor,” Herlihey said. “There’s also a healthy of amount of absurdity fixed in—from the hyperbolic captions, ridiculous hashtags, and of course Skellie herself.”

And—despite the fact that Herlihey told us Skellie’s been an intern for five and half years—she’s totally taking her newfound fame in stride.

“She’s doing some serious de-stressing and self love, while also emailing every single boy who ever dumped her to rub it in their face that she’s famous and they’re not … well, minus that one famous guy, but we can’t disclose who that is. She’s just a normal girl who’s shocked to be getting so much attention, but she’s obviously loving it and trying to figure out her next step.”

Ugh, aren’t we all.

