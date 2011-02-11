OMG Prabal and DVF Recreate “The Graduate”

In one of the most amazing “designers in editorials” images I’ve ever seen, Prabal Gurung gets all Dustin Hoffman to Diane von Furstenberg‘s Anne Bancroft for Harper’s Bazaar. Apparently, it was a bit of a mutual admiration society amongst the two (um, obviously), with Prabal commenting, I got to see Diane undressing. What more could I ask for? and DVF explaining, I love Prabal. It was so easy to seduce him. Hes adorable. Sexy.

Bazaar dedicated part of their March issue to director Mike Nichols, also casting Marc Jacobs and Winona Ryder for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf? The whole thing is completely genius, and makes me wish one of these images made the cover rather than Kim K, but alas it’s a “celebrity” world and we just live in it.

Check out a behind the scenes vid…

Photos by Mark Seliger